    NCAAB Articles

    Purdue vs. Michigan College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    Purdue vs. Michigan

    Will the No. 13 Boilermakers cover as a 13.5-point road favorite when they visit the Wolverines at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday? Or is there a better bet in today’s Purdue vs. Michigan matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    831 Purdue Boilermakers (-13.5) at 832 Michigan Wolverines (+13.5); o/u 151.5

    2:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 25, 2024

    Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, MI

    TV: CBS

    Purdue vs. Michigan: Bettors Leaning Towards Boilermakers

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing Purdue when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Heide Posts Career-High 18 Points

    Camden Heide chipped in 18 points (7-7 FG, 4-4 3Pt), two rebounds, one block and one steal in 19 minutes during Thursday’s 96-68 victory over Rutgers. Heide cashed in a perfect 7-for-7 night from the field, closing with 18 points, two rebounds, a block and a steal during Thursday’s rout of Rutgers. The 6-foot-7 freshman has been involved off the bench during his first season with the program, averaging 3.6 points and 1.9 rebounds on 11.7 minutes per game. Heide hasn’t been given an abundance of opportunities to showcase his talent, but he has shown promise in his limited role.

    Burnett Leads the Way in Loss

    Nimari Burnett contributed 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday’s 76-62 loss to Northwestern. Burnett cashed in 6-of-8 attempts from the field. He closed with 15 points, two rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal during Thursday’s loss against the Wildcats. The 6-foot-4 senior has stepped up for the Wolverines down the stretch. He’s averaged 12.3 points (shooting 67.9 percent from the field), 3.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.8 steals across Michigan’s last four games. Burnett will look to continue making positive contributions down the stretch for Michigan.

    Wolverines are 1-8 ATS in their last 9 games as a favorite

    Wolverines are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 home games

    Boilermakers are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games vs. a team with a losing straight up record

    Boilermakers are 3-9 ATS in their last 12 games following a straight up win of more than 20 points

    Purdue vs. Michigan CBB Prediction:

    Take the over. The over is 8-1 in the Wolverines’ last nine home games versus a team with a winning road record, is 6-1 in their last seven home games versus a team with a road winning percentage of greater than .600 and is 5-1 in their last six games played on a Sunday. On the other side, the over is 16-7 in the Boilermakers’ last 23 games overall, is 24-10 in their last 34 games following a win and is 9-4 in their last 13 games as a favorite.

    Purdue vs. Michigan College Hoops Prediction: OVER 151.5

