Purdue vs. Maryland NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

The Maryland Terrapins will host the Purdue Boilermakers from Xfinity Park at 7:00 ET on Tuesday night. Purdue is listed as 6.0-point road favorites, and the total is at 140 points, what is the best bet from College Park? Keep reading for our Purdue vs. Maryland prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

615 Purdue Boilermakers (-6.0) at 616 Maryland Terrapins (+6.0); o/u 140

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Xfinity Park, College Park, MD

Purdue vs. Maryland Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing Purdue when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Purdue Boilermakers Notes

Purdue moved to 12-1 after defeating Eastern Kentucky by a score of 80-53 on December 29th. Fletcher Loyer scored 14 points in the victory. The #1 Boilermakers will look to continue their winning ways as they head to College Station to face the Terrapins.

Maryland Terrapins Notes

Maryland improved to 9-4 after beating Coppin State 75-53 last Thursday. Julian Reese recorded a double in the win scoring 18 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. The Terrapins will look to knock off the Boilermakers on Tuesday night.

Purdue vs. Maryland CBB Betting Trends

Purdue is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games.

Maryland is 4-6 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The total has gone over in 7 of the last 10 games for the Boilermakers.

Purdue vs. Maryland CBB Prediction:

Both teams are in search of their sixth-straight victory when they meet in College Park on Tuesday.

Take the Boilermakers here. Maryland was able to knock off Purdue last year at College Park, but these are both different teams. The Boilermakers have looked nearly unstoppable this season and while Maryland is playing better, I’m not high on the Terrapins this season. Purdue will not take this game for granted this season; I expect to see a double-digit victory from the Boilermakers.

Purdue vs. Maryland College Hoops Prediction: Purdue -6