Purdue vs. Iowa College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Iowa Hawkeyes will host the Purdue Boilermakers from Carver-Hawkeye Arena at 2:00 ET on Saturday afternoon. The Boilermakers are listed as 6.5-point road favorites, and the total is at 165 points what is the best play from Iowa City? Keep reading for our Purdue vs. Iowa prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

653 Purdue Boilermakers (-6.5) at 654 Iowa Hawkeyes (+6.5); o/u 165

2:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 20, 2024

Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA

Purdue vs. Iowa Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing Iowa when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Purdue Boilermakers Notes

Purdue moved to 16-2 after beating Indiana 87-66 on Tuesday night. Zach Edey continued his great season scoring 33 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. The Boilermakers will look to sweep the season series against Iowa on Saturday.

Iowa Hawkeyes Notes

Iowa picked up their consecutive win as they picked up an 86-77 victory against Minnesota on January 15th. Ben Krikke scored 25 points in the win. Iowa looks for their biggest victory of the season on Saturday as they host Purdue.

Purdue vs. Iowa CBB Betting Trends

Purdue is 2-2-1 ATS in their last 5 games.

Iowa is 5-5 ATS in their last 10 home games.

The total has gone over in 7 of the last 10 games for the Boilermakers.

Purdue vs. Iowa CBB Prediction:

Purdue looks to win their third straight, while Iowa is seeking their fourth straight victory.

Take the Boilermakers. Purdue already dominated Iowa on December 4th, winning by 19 points in West Lafayette. Iowa is currently better, but this just feels like a bad matchup for the Hawkeyes. Iowa had no answer for the Boilermakers in the first matchup and I don’t see that changing on Saturday. Purdue wins by double-digits here.

Purdue vs. Iowa College Hoops Prediction: Purdue -6.5