Purdue vs. Illinois College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

Top-15 teams from the Big Ten clash in Champaign, IL on Tuesday night when the No. 3 Boilermakers visit the No. 12 Fighting Illini at 7:00 p.m. ET. With the point spread listed at 1.5 and the total at 162.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Purdue vs. Illinois matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

617 Purdue Boilermakers (+1.5) at 618 Illinois Fighting Illini (-1.5); o/u 162.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 5, 2024

State Farm Center, Champaign, IL

TV: Peacock

Purdue vs. Illinois: Bettors Split on this Big Ten Clash

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing Purdue when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Shannon Scores 23 vs. Wisconsin

Terrence Shannon closed Saturday’s 91-83 win over Wisconsin with 23 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 38 minutes. Shannon notched 23 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals during Saturday’s win over the Badgers. The 6-foot-6 senior continues to score at will for the Fighting Illini, averaging 22 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.9 steals and one block on 33.9 minutes per game, Shannon and Marcus Domask, a lethal one-two punch, will look to claim victory over Zach Edey and the Boilermakers on Tuesday.

Edey Logs Another Signature Outing

Zach Edey recorded 32 points (9-15 FG, 14-20 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 37 minutes during Saturday’s 80-74 win over Michigan State. Edey took over during Saturday’s win over the Spartans, posting 32 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in the contest. The 7-foot-4 senior continues to will Purdue to another top-seed in the NCAA Tournament, albeit with a better supporting cast than in years past. That being said, Edey’s performance this season has been nothing short of jaw dropping, with the senior center averaging 24 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.2 blocks on 31.1 minutes per game. Edey and the Boilermakers will close out the season against two of the top teams in the Big Ten, Illinois and Wisconsin, looking to stay hot standing heading into the Big Ten Tournament.

Purdue vs. Illinois CBB Betting Trends

Fighting Illini are 16-7-2 ATS in their last 25 games overall

Boilermakers are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games as an underdog

Fighting Illini are 9-4-1 ATS in their last 14 home games

Boilermakers are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games overall

Purdue vs. Illinois CBB Prediction:

Take the over. The over is 21-5 in the Fighting Illini’s last 26 games overall, is 4-0 in their last four games as a home favorite and is 16-5 in their last 21 games when listed as a favorite. On the other side, the over is 20-8 in the Boilermakers’ last 28 games overall, is 4-1 in their last five games as a favorite and is 26-10 in their last 36 games following a win.

Purdue vs. Illinois College Hoops Prediction: OVER 162.5