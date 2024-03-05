Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NCAAB Articles

    Purdue vs. Illinois College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Purdue vs. Illinois

    Top-15 teams from the Big Ten clash in Champaign, IL on Tuesday night when the No. 3 Boilermakers visit the No. 12 Fighting Illini at 7:00 p.m. ET. With the point spread listed at 1.5 and the total at 162.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Purdue vs. Illinois matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    617 Purdue Boilermakers (+1.5) at 618 Illinois Fighting Illini (-1.5); o/u 162.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 5, 2024

    State Farm Center, Champaign, IL

    TV: Peacock

    Purdue vs. Illinois: Bettors Split on this Big Ten Clash

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing Purdue when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Shannon Scores 23 vs. Wisconsin

    Terrence Shannon closed Saturday’s 91-83 win over Wisconsin with 23 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 38 minutes. Shannon notched 23 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals during Saturday’s win over the Badgers. The 6-foot-6 senior continues to score at will for the Fighting Illini, averaging 22 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.9 steals and one block on 33.9 minutes per game, Shannon and Marcus Domask, a lethal one-two punch, will look to claim victory over Zach Edey and the Boilermakers on Tuesday.

    Edey Logs Another Signature Outing

    Zach Edey recorded 32 points (9-15 FG, 14-20 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 37 minutes during Saturday’s 80-74 win over Michigan State. Edey took over during Saturday’s win over the Spartans, posting 32 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in the contest. The 7-foot-4 senior continues to will Purdue to another top-seed in the NCAA Tournament, albeit with a better supporting cast than in years past. That being said, Edey’s performance this season has been nothing short of jaw dropping, with the senior center averaging 24 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.2 blocks on 31.1 minutes per game. Edey and the Boilermakers will close out the season against two of the top teams in the Big Ten, Illinois and Wisconsin, looking to stay hot standing heading into the Big Ten Tournament.

    Fighting Illini are 16-7-2 ATS in their last 25 games overall

    Boilermakers are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games as an underdog

    Fighting Illini are 9-4-1 ATS in their last 14 home games

    Boilermakers are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games overall

    Purdue vs. Illinois CBB Prediction:

    Take the over. The over is 21-5 in the Fighting Illini’s last 26 games overall, is 4-0 in their last four games as a home favorite and is 16-5 in their last 21 games when listed as a favorite. On the other side, the over is 20-8 in the Boilermakers’ last 28 games overall, is 4-1 in their last five games as a favorite and is 26-10 in their last 36 games following a win.

    Purdue vs. Illinois College Hoops Prediction: OVER 162.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com