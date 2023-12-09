Purdue vs. Alabama College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Purdue Boilermakers will face the Alabama Crimson Tide from the Coca-Cola Coliseum at 1:30 ET on Saturday. The Boilermakers are listed as 6.0-point favorites, while the total is sitting at 160.5 points, what is the best bet from Toronto? Keep reading for our Purdue vs. Alabama prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

621 Purdue Boilermakers (-6.0) at 622 Alabama Crimson Tide (+6.0); o/u 160.5

1:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 9, 2023

Coca-Cola Coliseum, Toronto, ON

Purdue vs. Alabama Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 77% of public bettors are currently backing Purdue when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Purdue Boilermakers Notes

Purdue improved to 8-1 after defeating Iowa by a score of 87-68 on Monday. Zach Edey was nearly perfect in the win going 9/10 from the floor for 25 points. Edey also added 12 boards and 3 blocks versus the Hawkeyes.

Alabama Crimson Tide Notes

Alabama moved to 6-2 on Monday night, beating Arkansas State by a score of 89-65. Mark Sears scored 13 points in the win on 5/11 from the field. Five different Crimson-Tide reached double-figures in points. Unfortunately for the Tide, Grant Nelson left the game with a leg-injury and is listed as a game-time decision for Saturday.

Purdue vs. Alabama CBB Betting Trends

Alabama is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games.

Purdue is 5-3-2 ATS in its last 10 games.

The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 games for Purdue.

Purdue vs. Alabama CBB Prediction:

Both teams are coming off wins as they matchup in Toronto.

This is a high total, but for good reason, back the over. Alabama is averaging 94 ppg, while Purdue is sitting at 85 ppg. Alabama is going to take and hopefully make a lot of threes, which is their best chance of beating the Boilermakers with Zach Edey defending underneath. Purdue offensively is going to be to much for the Tide, there not going to have an answer for Edey and if they start to bring the double team, the outside shooting will then be the problem for the Tide.

Purdue vs. Alabama College Hoops Prediction: Over 160.5