Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NCAAB Articles

    Purdue vs. Alabama College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Purdue vs. Alabama

    The Purdue Boilermakers will face the Alabama Crimson Tide from the Coca-Cola Coliseum at 1:30 ET on Saturday. The Boilermakers are listed as 6.0-point favorites, while the total is sitting at 160.5 points, what is the best bet from Toronto? Keep reading for our Purdue vs. Alabama prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    621 Purdue Boilermakers (-6.0) at 622 Alabama Crimson Tide (+6.0); o/u 160.5

    1:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 9, 2023

    Coca-Cola Coliseum, Toronto, ON

    Purdue vs. Alabama Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 77% of public bettors are currently backing Purdue when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Purdue Boilermakers Notes

    Purdue improved to 8-1 after defeating Iowa by a score of 87-68 on Monday. Zach Edey was nearly perfect in the win going 9/10 from the floor for 25 points. Edey also added 12 boards and 3 blocks versus the Hawkeyes.

    Alabama Crimson Tide Notes

    Alabama moved to 6-2 on Monday night, beating Arkansas State by a score of 89-65. Mark Sears scored 13 points in the win on 5/11 from the field. Five different Crimson-Tide reached double-figures in points. Unfortunately for the Tide, Grant Nelson left the game with a leg-injury and is listed as a game-time decision for Saturday.

    Alabama is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games.

    Purdue is 5-3-2 ATS in its last 10 games.

    The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 games for Purdue.

    Purdue vs. Alabama CBB Prediction:

    Both teams are coming off wins as they matchup in Toronto.

    This is a high total, but for good reason, back the over. Alabama is averaging 94 ppg, while Purdue is sitting at 85 ppg. Alabama is going to take and hopefully make a lot of threes, which is their best chance of beating the Boilermakers with Zach Edey defending underneath. Purdue offensively is going to be to much for the Tide, there not going to have an answer for Edey and if they start to bring the double team, the outside shooting will then be the problem for the Tide.

    Purdue vs. Alabama College Hoops Prediction: Over 160.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com