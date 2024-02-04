Close Menu
    Providence vs. Villanova College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    Providence vs. Villanova

    With the Wildcats laying 4.5 points as a home favorite and the total sitting at 136.5, what’s the smart bet in Sunday night’s Providence vs. Villanova matchup at 6:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    855 Providence Friars (+4.5) at 856 Villanova Wildcats (-4.5); o/u 136.5

    6:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 4, 2024

    Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

    TV: FS1

    Providence vs. Villanova: Public Bettors Favor Road Underdog Friars

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing Providence when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Carter’s Dominance Continues

    Devin Carter racked up 29 points (10-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and four steals in 38 minutes during Saturday’s 84-76 win over Georgetown. Carter is averaging 23.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals across his last six games — representing elite two-way production. This span aligns with Bryce Hopkins (knee) suffering a season-ending injury, symbolizing that Carter is successfully stepping up as the main man in Providence’s offense.

    Bamba Pours in Season-Best Point Total

    TJ Bamba notched 24 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday’s 85-80 loss to Marquette. It’s been an up-and-down season for Bamba, but Tuesday has been the highest of highs so far, as he scored a season-best 24 in the narrow home loss. Bamba has picked up his scoring production and finally appears to be settling into his new program, averaging 16.3 ppg over his last four outings, reaching double figures in each.

    Over is 5-2 in Wildcats last 7 overall

    Under is 9-3 in Wildcats last 12 games following a straight up loss

    Over is 5-1 in Friars last 6 overall

    Under is 7-2 in Friars last 9 games as an underdog

    Providence vs. Villanova CBB Prediction:

    Take Providence. The Wildcats are just 1-4 against the spread in their last five games overall, are 2-5 against the number in their last seven games as a home favorite and have dropped six out of their last seven games at the betting window when facing a team with a winning record. On the other side, the Friars are a perfect 5-0 against the spread in their last five road games, are 4-0 against the number in their last four games as a road underdog and have covered in five out of their last seven games overall.

    Providence vs. Villanova College Hoops Prediction: PROVIDENCE FRIARS +4.5

