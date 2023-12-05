Providence vs. Oklahoma College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

No. 19 Oklahoma will host Providence at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday night. With the Sooners laying 5.5 points as a home favorite and the total sitting at 143.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Providence vs. Oklahoma matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

609 Providence Friars (+5.5) at 610 Oklahoma Sooners (-5.5); o/u 143.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, OK

Providence vs. Oklahoma Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 68% of public bettors are currently backing Oklahoma when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Providence Friars Notes

Josh Oduro totaled 10 points (3-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block across 27 minutes during Saturday’s 84-69 win over Rhode Island. Oduro was inefficient, but he nonetheless contributed to Providence’s well-balanced attack — which featured all five starters hitting double-digit scoring. Ranking in the top-250 qualifiers nationwide in offensive rating and two-point field-goal percentage, Oduro is a bounce-back candidate Tuesday against Oklahoma.

Oklahoma Sooners Notes

Jalon Moore logged 19 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 22 minutes during Thursday’s 107-86 victory over UAPB. The junior power forward contributed on both ends of the floor, cleaning up the glass with four offensive rebounds while adding a couple of blocks and a steal on the defensive end to go along with his season high in points and rebounds. In six games, Moore is averaging 10.7 points, 4.7 boards and 1.5 blocks in 20.8 minutes per game.

Providence vs. Oklahoma CBB Betting Trends

The Friars are 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games on the road

Providence is 1-5 SU in its last 6 games on the road

Oklahoma is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Oklahoma’s last 5 games at home

Providence vs. Oklahoma CBB Prediction:

Take Oklahoma, which has covered in five out of its last seven home games. The Sooners are also 4-1-1 against the number in their last six home games when facing a team with a winning road record and have covered in eight of their last 10 games played on a Tuesday. On the other side, the Friars are just 1-4 against the spread in their last five games following an ATS win and are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games as a road underdog.

Providence vs. Oklahoma College Hoops Prediction: OKLAHOMA SOONERS -5.5