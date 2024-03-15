Close Menu
    Providence vs. Marquette Big East Tournament Odds & Predictions

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Providence vs. Marquette

    Will the Golden Eagles cover as a 5.5-point favorite versus the Friars in Big East Conference Tournament play? Or is there a better bet in tonight’s Providence vs. Marquette matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    841 Providence Friars (+5.5) vs. 842 Marquette Golden Eagles (-5.5); o/u 136.5

    8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, March 15, 2024

    Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

    TV: FS1

    Providence vs. Marquette: Bettors Jumping on Buckeyes Early

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 77% of public bettors are currently backing Marquette when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Pierre Offers Steady Hand in Upset of Creighton

    Jayden Pierre finished with 15 points, four rebounds and a season-high seven assists in Thursday’s 78-73 victory over Creighton. Just as important for Providence, Pierre didn’t have a turnover for the night — and the Friars had just four as a team. The Friars saved their NCAA Tournament bid chances with this victory, though one more Big East Tournament win would probably guarantee a ticket.

    Kolek will be ready for NCAA Tournament

    Tyler Kolek (oblique) will be ready by the 2024 NCAA Tournament, according to Jeff Borzello of ESPN.com. According to Borzello, Marquette officially made the announcement, which would put aside all fears of Kolek’s unavailability after he was ruled out Thursday. However, Kolek is questionable for the remainder of the 2024 Big East Tournament, meaning he may not have any opportunities to get any game action before March Madness. If this proves to be the case, Marquette’s hope is for an easy opponent during the first round so that Kolek can acclimate quickly before facing more formidable teams.

    Under is 20-7 in Golden Eagles last 27 neutral site games

    Over is 3-1-2 in Friars last 6 games following a ATS win

    Under is 19-7 in Golden Eagles last 26 games vs. a team with a winning % above .600

    Under is 4-1 in Friars last 5 overall

    Providence vs. Marquette CBB Prediction:

    Take Marquette. The Golden Eagles are 10-3 against the spread in their last 13 games overall, are 8-3 against the number in their last 11 games versus an opponent with a w inning record and are 10-1 at the betting window in their last 11 games when listed as a favorite. On the other side, the Friars are just 8-17 against the spread in their last 25 neutral site games, are 1-4 against the number in their last five neutral site games when playing as an underdog and are 1-7 ATS in their last eight games when playing on a Friday.

    Providence vs. Marquette College Hoops Prediction: MARQUETTE -5.5

