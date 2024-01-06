Providence vs. Creighton College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Creighton Bluejays will host the Providence Friars from CHI Health Center at 2:00 ET on Saturday afternoon. The Bluejays are listed as 11.0-point favorites, and the total is at 141.5 points what is the best play from Ohama? Keep reading for our Providence vs. Creighton prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

647 Providence Friars (+11.0) at 648 Creighton Bluejays (-11.0); o/u 141.5

2:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 6, 2024

CHI Health Center Ohama, Ohama, NE

Providence vs. Creighton Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 68% of public bettors are currently backing Creighton when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Providence Friars Notes

Providence dropped to Seton Hall 61-57 on Wednesday. Josh Oduro led the Friars in points with 23, however on 9/21 from the floor. Bryce Hopkins left Wednesday’s contest in the second half with a knee injury. Unfortunately for Hopkins and Providence, it was later announced he suffered a torn ACL and will be out for the remainer of the season. For the Friars, they will need someone to step up in Hopkins absence, as he was having a great season averaging 15 ppg and nearly 9 rebounds.

Creighton Bluejays Notes

Creighton got back in the win column against Georgetown on Jan 2nd. After a slow start, the Bluejays found their groove scoring 49 points in the second half. Trey Alexander had a big game scoring 25 points on 11/17 from the floor. Creighton will look to keep their momentum going on Saturday as they host Providence.

Providence vs. Creighton CBB Betting Trends

Providence is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 games.

Creighton is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 home games.

The total has gone under in 7 of the last 10 games for the Friars.

Providence vs. Creighton CBB Prediction:

Providence looks to get back in the win column, while Creighton looks to win consecutive games.

Give me Providence. The loss of Hopkins is obviously massive for the Friars, but they still have capable scorers and guys who play hard defensively. Providence should come out with a chip on their shoulder have their home loss earlier in the week. In what should be a big east battle, I’ll gladly take the points.

Providence vs. Creighton College Hoops Prediction: Providence +11