Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina ACC Tournament Odds & Predictions

Will the Tar Heels cover as a 7.5-point favorite in Friday night’s Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina matchup? Or is there a smarter play in tonight’s ACC Conference Tournament clash at 7:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

847 Pittsburgh Panthers (+7.5) vs. 848 North Carolina Tar Heels (-7.5); o/u 147.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, March 15, 2024

Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

TV: ESPN

Carrington Hits 20-Point Mark Once Again

Carlton Carrington closed Saturday’s 81-73 victory over North Carolina State with 23 points (8-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and six assists across 39 minutes. Carrington is expected to play a prominent role for the Panthers during the ACC Tournament, and he certainly ended the regular season in style, posting double-digit points in four straight games while reaching the 20-point mark for the fourth time as well. Carrington should play a massive role for Pittsburgh in the upcoming ACC Tournament.

Ingram Posts another Double-Double

Harrison Ingram chipped in 14 points (5-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Saturday’s 84-79 win over Duke. Ingram ended the regular season in style, posting back-to-back double-doubles and also extending his streak of games with double-digit points and/or rebounds to 17 contests. During that span that goes back to Jan. 10, Ingram is averaging 12.1 points and 11.3 rebounds per contest. He should be a prominent figure for the Tar Heels in the ACC Tournament and beyond.

Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina CBB Betting Trends

Over is 6-1 in Tar Heels last 7 neutral site games

Under is 4-1 in Tar Heels last 5 games as a favorite

Over is 4-0 in Panthers last 4 overall

Over is 4-1 in Panthers last 5 games following a straight up win

Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina CBB Prediction:

Take Pittsburgh. The Panthers are 43-19-1 against the spread in their last 63 games overall, are 3-1-1 against the number in their last five games as an underdog and are 4-1-1 at the betting window in their last six games versus a team with a winning percentage above .600. On the other side, the Tar Heels are just 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games after scoring more than 90 points in their previous game and have dropped five out of their last seven games at the betting window after scoring more than 90 points in their previous contest.

Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina College Hoops Prediction: PITTSBURGH -7.5