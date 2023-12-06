Close Menu
    Penn State vs. Maryland College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    Penn State vs. Maryland

    Is 7.5 too many points to lay with the Terps in Wednesday night’s Penn State vs. Maryland matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    687 Penn State Nittany Lions (+7.5) at 688 Maryland Terps (-7.5); o/u 138.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 6, 2023

    XFINITY Center, College Park, MD

    Penn State vs. Maryland Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing Maryland when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Penn State Nittany Lions Notes

    Qudus Wahab racked up 18 points (7-8 FG, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes during Saturday’s 76-67 loss to Bucknell.

    Wahab approached a double-double as the Nittany Lions were defeated by Bucknell on Saturday. The 6-foot-11 senior has been a consistent double-double threat for Penn State, averaging 11 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks on 24.9 minutes per game. Wahab will look to get the Nittany Lions, who have lost four-straight games, back on track during Wednesday’s matchup with Maryland.

    Maryland Terps Notes

    Jahmir Young (ankle) is questionable for Maryland’s game Wednesday against Penn State, according to John Fanta of Fox Sports.

    Young suffered his ankle injury during Maryland’s game Friday at Indiana. More should be known about Young’s status when the Big Ten Conference’s injury report is updated before the Terrapins play again. Despite the Terps suffering an embarrassing loss to Indiana, said defeat would have been much worse had Young not scored 20 of their 53 points.

    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Penn State’s last 5 games when playing Maryland

    Penn State is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games when playing Maryland

    Maryland is 17-1 SU in its last 18 games at home

    Maryland is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games when playing at home against Penn State

    Penn State vs. Maryland CBB Prediction:

    Take Maryland. The Terps covered in 21 of their previous 30 games as a favorite, are 8-3 against the number in their last 11 games following a loss and are 22-6 at the betting window in their last 28 home games. On the other side, the Nittany Lions are winless at the window in their last four games overall and are 0-3-1 ATS in their last four road contests.

    Penn State vs. Maryland College Hoops Prediction: MARYLAND TERPS -7.5

