Oregon vs. South Carolina NCAA Tournament Prediction

Is the wrong team favored in Thursday’s Oregon vs. South Carolina matchup at 4:00 p.m. ET? Or will the Ducks handle their business as a 1.5-point favorite today versus the Gamecocks in NCAA Tournament play?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

737 Oregon Ducks (-1.5) vs. 738 South Carolina Gamecocks (+1.5); o/u 133.5

2:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 21, 2024

PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: TNT

Oregon vs. South Carolina: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Ducks

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing Oregon when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Dante has Amazing Performance vs. Colorado

N’Faly Dante recorded 25 points (12-12 FG, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals over 32 minutes during Saturday’s 75-68 victory over Colorado. Dante capitalized to the utmost degree Saturday, posting a game-high 25 points on perfect efficiency in addition to his two-way formidable presence on the inside. The fifth-year Oregon staple delivered 20.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 1.7 blocks while shooting a staggering 83.3 percent from the field across Oregon’s three-game run to win the Pac-12 tournament. On the season, Dante’s 82.0 percent shooting at the rim ranked second nationally, trailing only Julius Mims of Idaho.

Stute Expected to be Available Today

Myles Stute (hip) is expected to be available for No. 6 South Carolina’s game Thursday against No. 11 Oregon, per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Stute participated in South Carolina’s team practice Tuesday, which is why he is expected to be available in some capacity when the Gamecocks play Oregon on Thursday. If that comes to fruition, they would be at full strength roster-wise though not so usage-wise. After all, Stute has operated as one of South Carolina’s primary reserves when healthy. Still, the senior being available in some capacity is better than not having him as such at all.

Oregon vs. South Carolina CBB Betting Trends

Over is 4-1 in Gamecocks last 5 NCAA Tournament games

Under is 21-8 in Gamecocks last 29 neutral site games as an underdog

Over is 5-2 in Ducks last 7 overall

Under is 10-4-1 in Ducks last 15 NCAA Tournament games as a favorite

Oregon vs. South Carolina CBB Prediction:

Take South Carolina. The Gamecocks are 39-19 against the spread in their last 58 games overall, are 20-7 against the number in their last 27 games as an underdog and are a perfect 5-0 at the betting window in their last five NCAA Tournament games. On the other side, the Ducks are winless at the window in their last nine games as a favorite, are 3-10 against the number in their last 13 games overall and are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games coming off a win.

Oregon vs. South Carolina College Hoops Prediction: SOUTH CAROLINA +1.5