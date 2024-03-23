Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NCAAB Articles

    Oregon vs. Creighton NCAA Tournament Betting Odds & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Oregon vs. Creighton

    The Oregon vs. Creighton matchup will cap off the Saturday’s second-round NCAA Tournament action. With the Bluejays favored by 5.5 and the total sitting at 145.5, what’s the smart bet tonight at 9:40 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    793 Oregon Ducks (+5.5) vs. 794 Creighton Bluejays (-5.5); o/u 145.5

    9:40 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 23, 2024

    PPGA Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

    TV: TBS/truTV

    Oregon vs. Creighton: Public Bettors Taking Underdog

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing Oregon when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Dante Excellent in Upset Win

    N’Faly Dante recorded 23 points (7-9 FG, 9-15 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals in Thursday’s 87-73 win over No. 6 South Carolina. While Jermaine Couisnard’s 40 points will take all the headlines, Dante was excellent in Thursday’s First Round win. He tied a season high with 15 free throw attempts and scored over 20 points for the fourth time in his last seven games. He now faces a matchup with three-time Big East defensive player of the year Ryan Kalkbrenner and the No. 3 Creighton Blue Jays Saturday with a place in the Sweet 16 on the line.

    Kalkbrenner Scores Team-High 23 Points

    Ryan Kalkbrenner posted 23 points (9-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-7 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 38 minutes during Thursday’s 77-60 win over Akron. Kalkbrenner went toe-to-toe with Akron’s Enrique Freeman, who profiles as one of the best defensive rebounders and rim-protecting forwards in the nation despite standing just 6-foot-7. Kalkbrenner won the duel, stabilizing Creighton’s offense in the second half and ultimate being too big to stop. His huge minute share will continue, as Kalkbrenner has logged no fewer than 32 minutes across his last five NCAA Tournament games.

    Bluejays are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games overall

    Bluejays are 15-7 ATS in their last 22 neutral site games

    Ducks are 4-10 ATS in their last 14 games overall

    Ducks are 7-2-1 ATS in their last 10 NCAA Tournament games

    Oregon vs. Creighton CBB Prediction:

    Take the over. The over is 6-2 in the Ducks’ last eight games overall, is 6-2 in their last eight games as an underdog and is 5-2-1 in their last eight NCAA Tournament games. The over is also 21-8-1 in Oregon’s last 30 neutral site games, is 4-1 in its last five NCAA Tournament games when the Ducks are listed as an underdog and is 7-3 in the Bluejays’ last 10 games coming off a win.

    Oregon vs. Creighton College Hoops Prediction: OVER 145.5

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com