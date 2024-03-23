Oregon vs. Creighton NCAA Tournament Betting Odds & Prediction

The Oregon vs. Creighton matchup will cap off the Saturday’s second-round NCAA Tournament action. With the Bluejays favored by 5.5 and the total sitting at 145.5, what’s the smart bet tonight at 9:40 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

793 Oregon Ducks (+5.5) vs. 794 Creighton Bluejays (-5.5); o/u 145.5

9:40 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 23, 2024

PPGA Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: TBS/truTV

Oregon vs. Creighton: Public Bettors Taking Underdog

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing Oregon when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Dante Excellent in Upset Win

N’Faly Dante recorded 23 points (7-9 FG, 9-15 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals in Thursday’s 87-73 win over No. 6 South Carolina. While Jermaine Couisnard’s 40 points will take all the headlines, Dante was excellent in Thursday’s First Round win. He tied a season high with 15 free throw attempts and scored over 20 points for the fourth time in his last seven games. He now faces a matchup with three-time Big East defensive player of the year Ryan Kalkbrenner and the No. 3 Creighton Blue Jays Saturday with a place in the Sweet 16 on the line.

Kalkbrenner Scores Team-High 23 Points

Ryan Kalkbrenner posted 23 points (9-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-7 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 38 minutes during Thursday’s 77-60 win over Akron. Kalkbrenner went toe-to-toe with Akron’s Enrique Freeman, who profiles as one of the best defensive rebounders and rim-protecting forwards in the nation despite standing just 6-foot-7. Kalkbrenner won the duel, stabilizing Creighton’s offense in the second half and ultimate being too big to stop. His huge minute share will continue, as Kalkbrenner has logged no fewer than 32 minutes across his last five NCAA Tournament games.

Oregon vs. Creighton CBB Betting Trends

Bluejays are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games overall

Bluejays are 15-7 ATS in their last 22 neutral site games

Ducks are 4-10 ATS in their last 14 games overall

Ducks are 7-2-1 ATS in their last 10 NCAA Tournament games

Oregon vs. Creighton CBB Prediction:

Take the over. The over is 6-2 in the Ducks’ last eight games overall, is 6-2 in their last eight games as an underdog and is 5-2-1 in their last eight NCAA Tournament games. The over is also 21-8-1 in Oregon’s last 30 neutral site games, is 4-1 in its last five NCAA Tournament games when the Ducks are listed as an underdog and is 7-3 in the Bluejays’ last 10 games coming off a win.

Oregon vs. Creighton College Hoops Prediction: OVER 145.5