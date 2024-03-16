Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NCAAB Articles

    Oregon vs. Colorado PAC 12 Tourney Betting Odds & Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy Updated:No Comments
    Oregon vs. Colorado

    The Oregon Ducks will face the Colorado Buffalos in the finals of PAC-12 tournament from T-mobile Arena at 9:00 ET on Saturday evening. The Buffs are listed as 2.5-point favorites, and the total is at 140.5 points, what is the best bet? Keep reading for our Oregon vs. Colorado prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    635 Oregon Ducks (+2.5) at 636 Colorado Buffaloes (-2.5); o/u 140.5

    9:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 16, 2024

    T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

    Oregon vs. Colorado Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing Colorado when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Oregon Ducks Notes

    Oregon advanced to the finals after knocking off the #1 Arizona Wildcats 67-59 on Friday night. Jackson Shelstad led the way with 21 points on 7/16 from the floor. The Ducks look to secure the automatic bid to the NCAA tournament on Saturday night from Vegas.

    Colorado Buffaloes Notes

    Colorado beat Washington State 58-52 in the second semi-final game yesterday. KJ Simpson scored 16 points in 40 minutes of action. The Buffs hope Cody Williams is more efficient in the finals as the potential lottery pick is working his way back from an injury.

    Oregon is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games.

    Colorado is 6-4 ATS in its last 10 games.

    The total has gone under in 6 of the last 10 games for the Ducks

    Oregon vs. Colorado CBB Prediction:

    Take Colorado. This should be a great game, however I think the Buffs find a way to win. Colorado is extremely efficient on the offensive end of the floor ranking near the top 10 in field goal and 3 point percentage. Defensively they have size and physical guards that can stay in front of the quick Duck guards. Lay the short number.

    Oregon vs. Colorado College Hoops Prediction: Colorado -2.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com