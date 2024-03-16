Oregon vs. Colorado PAC 12 Tourney Betting Odds & Prediction

The Oregon Ducks will face the Colorado Buffalos in the finals of PAC-12 tournament from T-mobile Arena at 9:00 ET on Saturday evening. The Buffs are listed as 2.5-point favorites, and the total is at 140.5 points, what is the best bet? Keep reading for our Oregon vs. Colorado prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

635 Oregon Ducks (+2.5) at 636 Colorado Buffaloes (-2.5); o/u 140.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 16, 2024

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Oregon vs. Colorado Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing Colorado when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Oregon Ducks Notes

Oregon advanced to the finals after knocking off the #1 Arizona Wildcats 67-59 on Friday night. Jackson Shelstad led the way with 21 points on 7/16 from the floor. The Ducks look to secure the automatic bid to the NCAA tournament on Saturday night from Vegas.

Colorado Buffaloes Notes

Colorado beat Washington State 58-52 in the second semi-final game yesterday. KJ Simpson scored 16 points in 40 minutes of action. The Buffs hope Cody Williams is more efficient in the finals as the potential lottery pick is working his way back from an injury.

Oregon vs. Colorado CBB Betting Trends

Oregon is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games.

Colorado is 6-4 ATS in its last 10 games.

The total has gone under in 6 of the last 10 games for the Ducks

Oregon vs. Colorado CBB Prediction:

Take Colorado. This should be a great game, however I think the Buffs find a way to win. Colorado is extremely efficient on the offensive end of the floor ranking near the top 10 in field goal and 3 point percentage. Defensively they have size and physical guards that can stay in front of the quick Duck guards. Lay the short number.

Oregon vs. Colorado College Hoops Prediction: Colorado -2.5