Oregon vs. Arizona Pac-12 Tournament Betting Odds & Predictions

Is 10.5 too many points to lay with the Wildcats in Friday night’s Oregon vs. Arizona Pac-12 Conference Tournament matchup? Or will the ‘Cats roll against the Ducks tonight in Vegas?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

855 Oregon Ducks (+10.5) vs. 856 Arizona Wildcats (-10.5); o/u 155.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, March 15, 2024

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: Pac-12

Oregon vs. Arizona: Public Bettors Willing to Lay Points with Ducks

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 69% of public bettors are currently backing Oregon when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Couisnard Posts Middling Production

Jermaine Couisnard totaled 17 points (6-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Thursday’s 79-75 loss to Colorado. Couisnard had a chance to tie the game on Oregon’s final possession, but his three-point attempt clanged off the front of the rim. The fifth-year was coming off a career-high 39 points versus Arizona on Saturday, which was fueled by brilliance from everywhere on the court. He could not replicate the magic Thursday, but Oregon’s regular-season finale yields a matchup against Utah — who Couisnard torched for 26 points in a January showdown.

Love Named Pac-12 Player of the Year

Caleb Love was named Pac-12 Player of the Year on Tuesday, according to the conference’s website. North Carolina’s disappointing 2022-23 season was followed up by Love transferring from there to Arizona for a fresh start. The transfer worked wonders for him, as his recently won award indicates. Arizona finished atop the 2023-24 Pac-12’s regular season, during which Love averaged 20.0 points on 44.6/37.3/86.3 shooting splits. The senior finally established some scoring efficiency he lacked while enrolled at North Carolina. Improvement in both that category and output has led to his emergence as the best option for one of college basketball’s most promising teams.

Oregon vs. Arizona CBB Betting Trends

Under is 5-2 in Wildcats last 7 overall

Over is 4-1 in Ducks last 5 overall

Under is 6-2 in Wildcats last 8 neutral site games

Over is 5-1 in Ducks last 6 games as an underdog

Oregon vs. Arizona CBB Prediction:

Take Arizona. The Wildcats are 4-1-1 against the spread in their last six games overall, are 18-7-1 against the number in their last 26 games versus an opponent that has a winning percentage above .600 and have covered in six out of their last eight games following a win. On the other side, the Ducks are just 5-12 against the spread in their last 17 neutral site games, are 1-8 at the betting window in their last nine games following a win and are 0-5 against the number in their last five games following an ATS loss.

Oregon vs. Arizona College Hoops Prediction: ARIZONA WILDCATS -10.5