Oregon vs. Arizona CBB Betting Odds, Prediction, & Trends

Unranked Oregon heads to Tucson to face #6 Arizona on Saturday afternoon at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN. Can the Ducks cover the 13.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Oregon vs. Arizona prediction.

The Oregon Ducks are 19-9 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 14-14 ATS this season.

The Arizona Wildcats are 22-6 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 18-10 ATS this season.

Oregon vs. Arizona Matchup & Betting Odds

651 Oregon Ducks (+13.5) at 652 Arizona Wildcats (-13.5); o/u 157.5

2:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 2, 2024

McKale Center, Tucson, AZ

Oregon vs. Arizona Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing Oregon when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Oregon Ducks Game Notes

Ducks forward Kwame Evans Jr. was integral to his team’s 78-71 home win over Oregon State on Wednesday. In that contest, Evans scored 22 points, pulled down 9 rebounds, and nabbed 3 steals. He shot 6 of 7 from the floor, 1 of 2 from distance, and 9 of 12 from the foul line in the victory.

Oregon guard Jermaine Couisnard was also solid on Wednesday. The 6’4” senior from East Chicago, Indiana logged 16 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals in his club’s triumph. Couisnard is second on the Ducks in scoring with 14.7 points per game this year.

Arizona Wildcats Game Notes

Wildcats sophomore guard Kylan Boswell had his second-best scoring output of the season in his club’s 85-67 road win over in-state rival Arizona State on Wednesday. The Champaign, Illinois product poured in 17 points while connecting on 7 of 9 attempts from the field and 3 of 4 shots from deep. Boswell is averaging 10.1 points per game this season.

Arizona center Oumar Ballo was also a key contributor to his team’s rivalry win on Wednesday. In that contest, the big man from Mali notched a double-double by logging 14 points and 13 rebounds. He made all 6 of his shot attempts from the field and converted 2 of 3 free-throw tries.

Oregon vs. Arizona CBB Betting Trends

Oregon is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against Arizona.

The Ducks are 4-1 ATS as a road underdog this season.

Arizona is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games against Oregon at home.

The over is 16-12 in Oregon’s games this season.

The over is 14-14 in Arizona’s games this season.

Oregon vs. Arizona CBB Prediction:

This line seems high to me when considering the recent history between these two teams. In the last 10 matchups between Oregon and Arizona, the Wildcats are only 3-7 straight up and 3-7 ATS. In those 10 games, Arizona has only beaten Oregon by double digits one time. That game occurred a little over a year ago when the Wildcats toppled the Ducks 91-76 in Tucson on February 2nd, 2023.

These games are usually close contests. In that same 10-game stretch, 5 games were decided by 5 points or less. Two of those contests went to overtime. These two teams played each other earlier this season in Eugene, and Arizona won that contest 87-78. That was a respectable showing by the Ducks considering that the Wildcats have an average scoring margin of +17.0 points per game this season. I just can’t see Oregon getting blown out in this contest, so I’m riding with the Ducks and the points in Tucson on Saturday.

Oregon vs. Arizona CBB Prediction: OREGON DUCKS +13.5