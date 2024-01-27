Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M CBB Betting Odds, Prediction, & Trends

Unranked Ole Miss heads to College Station to face unranked Texas A&M on Saturday night at 8:30 PM ET on the SEC Network. Can the Aggies cover the 7.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M prediction.

The Ole Miss Rebels are 16-3 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 10-9 ATS this season.

The Texas A&M Aggies are 12-7 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 9-10 ATS this season.

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Matchup & Betting Odds

813 Ole Miss Rebels (+7.5) vs. 814 Texas A&M Aggies (-7.5); o/u 143.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 27, 2024

Reed Arena, College Station, TX

TV: SEC Network

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 93% of public bettors are currently backing Texas A&M when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Ole Miss Rebels Game Notes

Ole Miss guard Jaylen Murray was terrific in his team’s 77-51 home blowout win over Arkansas on Wednesday night. In that game, the 5’11” junior poured in 21 points, dished out 3 assists and nabbed 2 steals. He shot 8 of 15 from the field, 3 of 6 from long range, and made his only 2 free throw tries in the victory.

Rebels guard Allen Flanigan was also solid in his team’s win on Wednesday. The 6’6” senior posted a double-double as he scored 10 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Flanigan also added 3 assists and 2 steals to round out his stat line. Allen Flanigan is averaging 15.8 points and 7.1 rebounds per game for Ole Miss this season.

Texas A&M Aggies Game Notes

Texas A&M guard Bryce Lindsay won’t play on Saturday as he nurses an undisclosed injury. Lindsay is averaging 1.8 points per game in 6.9 minutes per contest this year.

Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV was key in his club’s 63-57 home win over Missouri on Tuesday night. In that contest, the junior from Dallas recorded 19 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and a steal. Taylor leads Texas A&M in scoring with 19.5 points per game this season.

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M CBB Betting Trends

Ole Miss is 2-7 ATS in their last 9 games against Texas A&M.

The Rebels are 1-4 ATS as the road team this season.

Texas A&M is 25-16 ATS as a favorite since the start of last season.

Texas A&M is 15-10 ATS as the home team since the start of last season.

OIe Miss vs. Texas A&M CBB Prediction:

Ole Miss is a different team at home than they are on the road. All three of the Rebels losses have come on the road since January 6th. Ole Miss lost at Tennessee by 26, at LSU by 9, and at Auburn by 23. Texas A&M just beat that same LSU team in Baton Rouge by 4 last Saturday, and the Aggies followed that up with a home win over Missouri on Tuesday.

Texas A&M is 15-10 ATS as a home favorite since the beginning of the 2022 season and 9-3 ATS with the rest advantage in that same span. Aggies head coach Buzz Williams is the reigning SEC Coach of the Year, and he should have his team ready to go at home in this Saturday night showdown. I’ll be laying the points with Texas A&M in College Station in this contest.

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M CBB Prediction: TEXAS A&M AGGIES -7.5