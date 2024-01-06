Ole Miss vs. Tennessee College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Tennessee Volunteers will host the Ole Miss Rebels from the Thompson-Boiling Arena at 6:00 ET Saturday evening. The Volunteers are listed as 11.5-point favorites, and the total is at 137.5 points what is the best bet from Knoxville? Keep reading for our Ole Miss vs. Tennessee prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

739 Ole Miss Rebels (+11.5) at 740 Tennessee Volunteers (-11.5); o/u 137.5

6:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 6, 2023

Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN

Ole Miss vs. Tennessee Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 72% of public bettors are currently backing Ole Miss when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Ole Miss Rebels Notes

Ole Miss remained perfect on the season after defeating Bryant by 17 points on December 31st. Allen Flanigan scored 20 points in the victory. The Rebels will face their toughest test of the season as they travel to Knoxville to face the Vols.

Tennessee Volunteers Notes

Tennessee moved to 10-3 after defeating Norfolk State 87-50 on January 2nd. Zakai Zeigler recorded 17 points in the victory. The Vols have quietly won six in a row and will look to hand Ole Miss their first loss of the season on Saturday afternoon.

Ole Miss vs. Tennessee CBB Betting Trends

Ole Miss is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games.

Tennessee is 4-5-1 ATS in its last 10 home games

The total has gone over in 8 of the last 10 games for the Rebels.

Ole Miss vs. Tennessee CBB Prediction:

Ole Miss looks to improve on 14-0 on the season, while Tennessee looks to win their seventh straight game.

Give me Ole Miss. I know the Rebels 13-0 record isn’t as impressive due to their strength of schedule, but the Rebels seem for real. All five starters are averaging double figures in points, and they have done a great job in the transfer portal. Chris Beard has his guys rolling in Oxford and while they might suffer their first loss of the year to a very good Tennessee team, they stay inside the number from Knoxville.

Ole Miss vs. Tennessee College Hoops Prediction: Ole Miss +11.5