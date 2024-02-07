Ole Miss vs. South Carolina College Hoops Odds & Prediction

The line in Tuesday night’s Ole Miss vs. South Carolina matchup opened at 4.5 but has been bet down to 3.5. Is it wise to follow the line movement and back the Gamecocks? Or is there a better bet at 6:30 p.m. ET tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

605 Ole Miss Rebels (+3.5) at 606 South Carolina Gamecocks (-3.5); o/u 137.5

6:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC

TV: SEC Network

Ole Miss vs. South Carolina: Bettors Hammering Home Favorite

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 72% of public bettors are currently backing South Carolina when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cisse Impresses in Win vs. Vanderbilt

Moussa Cisse posted nine points (3-3 FG, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and one steal across 19 minutes during Saturday’s 69-56 win over Vanderbilt. Cisse made all three of his field goal attempts during Saturday’s win over Vanderbilt. The senior missed just one shot that occurred at the free-throw line which was the only miss he had all game. Expect the center to look to score more after a near perfect offensive outing against Vanderbilt.

Johnson Impresses in Win vs. Kentucky

Meechie Johnson chipped in 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one block in 29 minutes during Tuesday’s 79-62 victory over Kentucky. The junior continues to impress as he scored 14 points including a far three-point shot to put the dagger into Tuesday’s win over Kentucky. Johnson has been one of the conference’s best guards and is currently averaging 16.6 points per game. Expect Johnson to continue to be the primary scorer for South Carolina as conference play goes on.

Ole Miss vs. South Carolina CBB Betting Trends

Under is 6-2 in Gamecocks last 8 games as an underdog

Over is 5-2 in Rebels last 7 games as a road favorite

Under is 5-2 in Gamecocks last 7 games following a straight up win

Over is 5-2 in Rebels last 7 games vs. a team with a winning % above .600

Ole Miss vs. South Carolina CBB Prediction:

Take South Carolina. The Gamecocks are 5-1 against the spread in their last six home games, are 22-6 against the number in their last 28 games overall and are 19-7 at the betting window in their last 26 games following a win. On the other side, the Rebels are 2-6 against the spread in their last eight road games, are 7-15 against the number in their last 22 games as an underdog and are 0-4 ATS in their last four games after allowing more than 90 points in their previous game.

Ole Miss vs. South Carolina College Hoops Prediction: SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS -3.5