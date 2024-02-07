Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NCAAB Articles

    Ole Miss vs. South Carolina College Hoops Odds & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Ole Miss vs. South Carolina

    The line in Tuesday night’s Ole Miss vs. South Carolina matchup opened at 4.5 but has been bet down to 3.5. Is it wise to follow the line movement and back the Gamecocks? Or is there a better bet at 6:30 p.m. ET tonight?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    605 Ole Miss Rebels (+3.5) at 606 South Carolina Gamecocks (-3.5); o/u 137.5

    6:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 6, 2024

    Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC

    TV: SEC Network

    Ole Miss vs. South Carolina: Bettors Hammering Home Favorite

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 72% of public bettors are currently backing South Carolina when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Cisse Impresses in Win vs. Vanderbilt

    Moussa Cisse posted nine points (3-3 FG, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and one steal across 19 minutes during Saturday’s 69-56 win over Vanderbilt. Cisse made all three of his field goal attempts during Saturday’s win over Vanderbilt. The senior missed just one shot that occurred at the free-throw line which was the only miss he had all game. Expect the center to look to score more after a near perfect offensive outing against Vanderbilt.

    Johnson Impresses in Win vs. Kentucky

    Meechie Johnson chipped in 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one block in 29 minutes during Tuesday’s 79-62 victory over Kentucky. The junior continues to impress as he scored 14 points including a far three-point shot to put the dagger into Tuesday’s win over Kentucky. Johnson has been one of the conference’s best guards and is currently averaging 16.6 points per game. Expect Johnson to continue to be the primary scorer for South Carolina as conference play goes on.

    Under is 6-2 in Gamecocks last 8 games as an underdog

    Over is 5-2 in Rebels last 7 games as a road favorite

    Under is 5-2 in Gamecocks last 7 games following a straight up win

    Over is 5-2 in Rebels last 7 games vs. a team with a winning % above .600

    Ole Miss vs. South Carolina CBB Prediction:

    Take South Carolina. The Gamecocks are 5-1 against the spread in their last six home games, are 22-6 against the number in their last 28 games overall and are 19-7 at the betting window in their last 26 games following a win. On the other side, the Rebels are 2-6 against the spread in their last eight road games, are 7-15 against the number in their last 22 games as an underdog and are 0-4 ATS in their last four games after allowing more than 90 points in their previous game.

    Ole Miss vs. South Carolina College Hoops Prediction: SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS -3.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com