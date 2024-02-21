Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State College Hoops Odds & Prediction

With the Bulldogs laying 6.5 points and the total sitting at 142.5, what’s the smart bet when it comes to Wednesday night’s Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State matchup at 9:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

723 Ole Miss Rebels (+6.5) at 724 Mississippi State Bulldogs (-6.5); o/u 142.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS

TV: ESPN2

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State: Bettors Siding with Underdog

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing Ole Miss when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Murray Puts Together Solid Performance in Win

Jaylen Murray registered 16 points (6-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and two steals over 36 minutes during Saturday’s 79-76 win over Missouri. The junior reached 16 points while shooting an impressive 50 percent from three-point range as Ole Miss escapes a narrow home victory over Missouri on Saturday. Murray has started all 25 games this season while averaging 14 points and 4.0 assists this season.

Matthews Posts Double-Double in Win

Cameron Matthews ended Saturday’s 71-67 win over Arkansas with 17 points (6-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-10 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block in 36 minutes. The senior reached his fourth double-double of the season after reaching 17 points and 10 rebounds during Saturday’s narrow victory over Arkansas. Matthews is averaging 9.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game this season. Expect the senior to remain a key component for this Mississippi State team.

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State CBB Betting Trends

Bulldogs are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog

Bulldogs are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games following a straight up win

Rebels are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 road games

Rebels are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games as a favorite

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State CBB Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 6-2 in the Bulldogs’ last eight games overall, is 4-0 in their last four home games and is 4-0 in their last four games as a favorite. On the other side, the under is 4-0 in the Rebels’ last four road games, is 4-0 in their last four road games versus a team with a winning home record and is 4-0 in their last four road games versus a team with a home winning percentage of greater than .600.

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State College Hoops Prediction: UNDER 142.5