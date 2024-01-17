Close Menu
    Ole Miss vs. LSU College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    Ole Miss vs. LSU

    The point spread in Wednesday night’s Ole Miss vs. LSU matchup hit the board at 1.5 but has been bet up to 3.5 in favor of the Tigers. Is it smart to follow the line movement and back LSU as a home favorite? Or is there a better bet on the board tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    693 Ole Miss Rebels (+3.5) at 694 LSU Tigers (-3.5); o/u 150.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, January 17, 2024

    Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, LA

    Ole Miss vs. LSU: Public Bettors Backing Home Favorite

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing LSU when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Cisse Impresses in Win over Vandy

    Moussa Cisse posted nine points (3-3 FG, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and one steal across 19 minutes during Saturday’s 69-56 win over Vanderbilt. Cisse made all three of his field goal attempts during Saturday’s win over Vanderbilt. The senior missed just one shot that occurred at the free-throw line which was the only miss he had all game. Expect the center to look to score more after a near perfect offensive outing against Vanderbilt.

    Hannibal Scores Season High 18 Points

    Trae Hannibal logged 18 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals over 23 minutes during Saturday’s 93-78 loss to Auburn. The senior led the tea in scoring with 18 points and shot a perfect seven-for-seven despite falling to Auburn on Saturday. This was a season-high for Hannibal and will continue to be a solid bench asset for LSU moving forward.

    Under is 5-2 in Tigers last 7 games as a favorite

    Over is 4-1 in Rebels last 5 overall

    Under is 5-2 in Tigers last 7 home games

    Over is 11-3 in Rebels last 14 games as an underdog

    Ole Miss vs. LSU CBB Prediction:

    Take Ole Miss. The Tigers are 7-19 against the spread in their last 26 home games, are 17-35-1 against the number in their last 53 games overall and are 2-5 at the betting window in their last seven games when listed as a favorite. The Rebels, meanwhile, are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games coming off an ATS win, are 6-1 at the betting window in their last seven games when playing an opponent with a winning record and have covered in seven out of their last eight games overall.

    Ole Miss vs. LSU College Hoops Prediction: OLE MISS REBELS +3.5

