Ole Miss vs. Kentucky College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Kentucky Wildcats will host the Ole Miss Rebels from Rupp Arena at 9:00 ET on Tuesday night. The Wildcats are listed as 8.5-point favorites, and the total is at 163.5 points what is the best bet from Lexington? Keep reading for our Ole Miss vs. Kentucky prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

637 Ole Miss Rebels (+8.5) at 638 Kentucky Wildcats (-8.5); o/u 163.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing Kentucky when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Ole Miss Rebels Notes

Ole Miss dropped to 18-5 after losing to South Carolina 68-65 one week ago. Allen Flanigan had an excellent game in the loss, scoring 26 points on 11/15 from the field. The Rebels will look to bounce back against a struggling UK team.

Kentucky Wildcats Notes

Kentucky lost their third consecutive game at Rupp Arena this past Saturday to Gonzaga. Reed Sheppard lead the Wildcats in scoring with 21 points, however defense continues to be the issue allowing the Zags to score 89 points.

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky CBB Betting Trends

Ole Miss is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 road games.

Kentucky is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 home games.

The total has gone over in 8 of the last 10 games for the Wildcats.

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky CBB Prediction:

Both teams look to get back in the win column on Tuesday night.

Take the Rebels. Kentucky just can’t be trusted at the moment. They have a tremendous amount of talent, however they are struggling. They are allowing way too many open buckets and are having to score nearly 100 points to win games, which is not a recipe for success. Kentucky likely finds a way to win this game, but 8.5 points is too many here to pass up with a solid Rebels team.

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky College Hoops Prediction: Ole Miss +8.5