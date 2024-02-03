Oklahoma vs. UCF CBB Betting Odds, Prediction, & Trends

Number 23 Oklahoma heads to Orlando to face unranked UCF on Saturday afternoon at 4:00 PM ET on the Big 12 Network. Can the Knights cover the 1.5-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Oklahoma vs. UCF prediction.

The Oklahoma Sooners are 16-5 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 12-9 ATS this season.

The UCF Knights are 12-8 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 11-9 ATS this season.

Oklahoma vs. UCF Matchup & Betting Odds

681 Oklahoma Sooners (-1.5) at 682 UCF Knights (+1.5); o/u 135.5

4:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 3, 2024

Additional Financial Arena, Orlando, FL

TV: Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Oklahoma vs. UCF Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 50% of public bettors are currently backing Oklahoma when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Oklahoma Sooners Game Notes

Oklahoma forward Jalon Moore went off in his team’s 73-53 road win over Kansas State on Tuesday night. In that game, the 6’7” junior racked up 23 points and 9 rebounds. He shot 8 of 11 from the field, 2 of 3 from long distance, and 5 of 8 from the charity stripe.

Sooners guard Javian McCollum was also key to his team’s road blowout win earlier this week. The junior from Fort Myers, Florida logged 21 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal. He converted 6 of his 13 field goal attempts and made 9 of his 10 free throw tries in the victory.

UCF Knights Game Notes

UCF guard Shemarri Allen has missed the club’s last two games with an ankle injury, and he’s officially listed as questionable for Saturday’s game against Oklahoma. Allen is averaging 7.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in 28.7 minutes per contest this season.

Knights forward C.J. Walker has missed the team’s last two games with an undisclosed injury. He’s questionable for Saturday’s game with said injury. Walker is averaging 6.9 points and 5.0 rebounds per contest in 8 games of action for UCF this season.

Oklahoma vs. UCF CBB Betting Trends

Oklahoma is 3-1 ATS with the rest advantage this season.

The Sooners are 9-6 ATS as a favorite this season.

Oklahoma is 9-6 ATS after a win this season.

UCF is 3-4 ATS with the rest disadvantage this season.

Oklahoma vs. UCF CBB Prediction:

UCF is 3-2 ATS against ranked opponents but only 1-4 straight up in those games. That matters because the line for this game is only Oklahoma by 1.5. The Sooners only need to win by 2 points to cover, meaning that the Knights will likely need to win this game outright to secure an ATS win.

UCF is an average team as they are 74th in average scoring margin and 76th in adjusted efficiency margin. Oklahoma is nearly elite as they are 21st in average scoring margin and 21st in adjusted efficiency margin this season. The Sooners will have the coaching advantage in this matchup, and they have a much deeper club as well. I like Oklahoma to win this game by 2 points or more on the road in Orlando on Saturday afternoon.

Oklahoma vs. UCF CBB Prediction: OKLAHOMA SOONERS -1.5