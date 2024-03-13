Close Menu
    Oklahoma vs. TCU Big 12 Tournament Betting Odds & Predictions

    Oklahoma vs. TCU

    With the Horned Frogs laying 1.5 points and the total sitting at 144.5, what’s the smart play in Wednesday afternoon’s Oklahoma vs. TCU matchup at 3:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    655 Oklahoma Sooners (+1.5) at 656 TCU Horned Frogs (-1.5); o/u 144.5

    3:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 13, 2024

    T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

    TV: Big12/ESPN+

    Oklahoma vs. TCU: Public Bettors Love Horned Frogs

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 72% of public bettors are currently backing TCU when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Hugley Ruled out Wednesday

    John Hugley (knee) will not play in Wednesday’s contest against TCU, Josh Callaway of 247Sports.com reports. Hugley will miss his eight consecutive matchup as he continues to recover from a knee procedure. The junior center averaged 8.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists on 17.6 minutes across 24 games (one start) during the 2023-24 campaign.

    Peavy Scores 16, Adds Three Steals

    Micah Peavy closed with 16 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists and three steals in 28 minutes during Wednesday’s 93-81 win over West Virginia.  Peavy shot 55.6% from the field in scoring 16 points after having scored single-digits in each of the last three games. It was the most efficient shooting performance since Jan. 23 for the senior forward, who was also active on the defensive end with three steals along with his contributions in the rebounding and assist departments.

    Peavy has found the going rough over his last nine games, failing to score more than 10 points in seven of those affairs. With one more game left in the regular season, Peavy is averaging 11.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals over 29.0 minutes per contest.

    Horned Frogs are 23-9-1 ATS in their last 33 games following a straight up loss

    Sooners are 10-3 ATS in their last 13 neutral site games

    Horned Frogs are 11-3 ATS in their last 14 Wednesday games

    Sooners are 2-6 ATS in their last 8 games overall

    Oklahoma vs. TCU CBB Prediction:

    Take the over. The over is 5-2 in the Horned Frogs’ last seven games overall, is 8-3 in their last 11 games played on a Wednesday and is 8-3 in the Sooners’ last 11 neutral site games when listed as an underdog. The over is also 4-1 in Oklahoma’s last five games after the team allowed more than 90 points in its previous game and has cashed in four out of the Sooners’ last five games overall.

    Oklahoma vs. TCU College Hoops Prediction: OVER 144.5

