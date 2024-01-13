Oklahoma vs. Kansas NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

The Kansas Jayhawks will host the Oklahoma Sooners from Allen Fieldhouse at 2:00 ET on Saturday afternoon. Kansas is listed as 6.5-point home favorites, and the total is at 142 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Oklahoma vs. Kansas prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

653 Oklahoma Sooners (+6.5) at 654 Kansas Jayhawks (-6.5); o/u 142

2:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 13, 2024

Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

Oklahoma vs. Kansas Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing Kansas when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Oklahoma Sooners Notes

Oklahoma lost to TCU on January 10th 80-71. Javian McCollum had a nice game in the loss, scoring 17 points. The Sooners will look for a big road win as they head to Allen Fieldhouse to face the Jayhawks.

Kansas Jayhawks Notes

Kansas dropped to 13-2 after losing to UCF 65-60 on Wednesday night. Kevin McCullar Jr.scored 16 points on 5/10 from the floor in the loss. The Jayhawks will look to bounce back as they host #9 Oklahoma on Saturday.

Oklahoma vs. Kansas CBB Betting Trends

Kansas is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 home games.

Oklahoma is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 road games.

The total has gone under in 7 of the last 10 games for the Jayhawks.

Oklahoma vs. Kansas CBB Prediction:

Both teams look to bounce back from losses earlier in the week.

Give me the Jayhawks. Dajuan Harris is a great defender who should be able to limit McCollum’s production on Saturday for the Sooners. Without McCollum having a big game, I don’t see how OU keeps it close. Offensively for the Jayhawks after an off game on Wednesday, I fully expect them to shoot the ball better back at home on Saturday. The Jayhawks are nearly impossible to beat at Allen Fieldhouse, they win and cover versus the Sooners.

Oklahoma vs. Kansas College Hoops Prediction: Kansas -6.5