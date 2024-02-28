Oklahoma vs. Iowa State NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

The Iowa State Cyclones will host the Oklahoma Sooners from Hilton Coliseum at 8:00 ET on Wednesday. The Cyclones are listed as 9.5-point favorites, while the total is sitting at 137 points, what is the best bet from Ames? Keep reading for our Oklahoma vs. Iowa State prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

737 Oklahoma Sooners (+9.5) at 738 Iowa State Cyclones (-9.5); o/u 137

8:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 28, 2024

James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing Iowa State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Oklahoma Sooners Notes

Oklahoma improved to 19-8 after defeating in-state rival Oklahoma State by two points in overtime. Javian McCollum knocked down the game winning three as time expired to pick up the victory. The Sooners will look to continue their momentum from Saturday as they travel to Ames.

Iowa State Cyclones Notes

Iowa state moved to 21-6 after their latest victory against West Virginia on February 24th. Tamin Lipsey led the Cyclones with 14 points on 4/9 from the floor. Iowa State will look to split the season series with Oklahoma on Wednesday.

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State CBB Betting Trends

Oklahoma is 3-2 ATS in its last 5 road games.

Iowa State is 6-3-1 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The total has gone under in 7 of the last 10 games for the Sooners.

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State CBB Prediction:

Both teams look to win consecutive games on Wednesday.

Take the Cyclones. Despite’s Oklahoma road victory last game, for the majority of the season they have struggled away from Norman. Iowa State on the other side has been dominant in Ames with a perfect 16-0 record. The Cyclones tighten up the defense in this second matchup versus Oklahoma and win by double digits.

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State College Hoops Prediction: Iowa State -9.5