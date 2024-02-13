Oklahoma vs. Baylor College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

No. 25 Oklahoma will take on No. 12 Baylor on Tuesday night at 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN2. With the Bears listed as a 6.5-point home favorite and the total sitting at 143.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Oklahoma vs. Baylor matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

639 Oklahoma Sooners (+6.5) at 640 Baylor Bears (-6.5); o/u 143.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Foster Pavilion, Waco, TX

TV: ESPN2

Oklahoma vs. Baylor: Public Bettors Willing to Lay Points with Bears

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing Baylor when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Moore Takes Charge vs. Oklahoma State

Jalon Moore provided 15 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, four blocks and one steal in 31 minutes during Saturday’s 66-62 victory over Oklahoma State. Moore led Oklahoma in both scoring and rebounding Saturday, finishing as the only Sooner to finish in double-figures with 15 points.

The junior power forward also added a career-high four blocks as he was the most important cog in Oklahoma’s close win over their in-state rivals. The Sooners have won three of four, thanks in large part to Moore, who is in the midst of playing his best basketball of the season, averaging 14.8 points while shooting 61.3% from the floor and 57.1% from three over that four game stretch. He’s also added 8.5 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks while playing 29.5 minutes per contest.

Love Misses Loss to Kansas

Langston Love (undisclosed) did not play in Saturday’s 64-61 loss to Kansas. Love apparently suffered the injury earlier in the week against Texas Tech, and he was spotted in street clothes prior to the contest, suggesting he would sit. The Baylor sixth-man’s absence was felt, as he’s the team’s third-leading scorer and shooting 46.1 percent from distance on the year. Without Love, Baylor leaned more on its starters, with Miro Little catching a bit more action in a reserve capacity. Love’s next chance to take the court will be Tuesday against Oklahoma.

Oklahoma vs. Baylor CBB Betting Trends

Under is 6-2 in Sooners last 8 overall

Under is 8-3 in Bears last 11 vs. a team with a winning straight up record

Over is 4-0 in Bears last 4 games following a straight up loss

Under is 7-2 in Sooners last 9 games following a straight up win

Oklahoma vs. Baylor CBB Prediction:

Take Baylor. The Sooners are just 1-4 against the spread in their last five games following a win, ae 2-5 against the number in their last seven games as a road underdog of 0.5-6.5 points and are 8-19 at the betting window in their last 27 games as a road favorite of 0.5-6.5 points. On the other side, the Bears are 6-1-1 against the spread in their last eight games played on a Tuesday.

Oklahoma vs. Baylor College Hoops Prediction: BAYLOR BEARS -6.5