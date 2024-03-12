Oklahoma State vs. UCF Big 12 Tournament Predictions

The Big 12 Conference Tournament will tip off at 12:30 p.m. ET with the Oklahoma State vs. UCF matchup. Will the Cowboys give them a fight as a 3.5-point underdog? Or is there a better bet on the board?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

871 Santa Clara Broncos (+9.5) at 872 Saint Mary’s Gaels (-9.5); o/u 134.5

12:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 10, 2024

T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

TV: Big12/ESPN+

Oklahoma State vs. UCF: Public Bettors Leaning towards Gaels

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 80% of public bettors are currently backing UCF when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Small has Big Performance in Loss

Javon Small closed Saturday’s 85-71 loss to BYU with 34 points (10-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 9-10 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 30 minutes. Much like throughout much of this season, Oklahoma State struggled but Small came up big. Small set new career high’s in three-pointers made and points scored, converting on five triples en route to a 34-point effort that totaled nearly half of the Cowboys’ 71-point performance. The junior point guard was very good all year in his first season in Stillwater, but closed out the year on a high note, totaling at least 13 points in nine of his last 10, averaging 33.8 minutes, 17.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals during that final stretch.

Johnson has Career-Best Performance

Darius Johnson accumulated 33 points (9-13 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 10-10 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal over 36 minutes before fouling out of Saturday’s 79-77 victory over TCU. Johnson was a perfect 10-for-10 from the line and drained five of six from behind the arc on his way to a career-best performance.

Both the 33 points and nine boards represented career-highs for the junior guard who has performed as one of the best players in the Big 12, especially during the second-half of the conference slate. Interestingly, Johnson’s one steal was the first time in 12 games that he failed to produce multiple thefts in a game. Johnson has posted double-figures in each of his last 11 games and 20 or more in four of those, averaging 18.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.9 steals during that closing stretch. Johnson will look to continue his strong play during next week’s Big 12 tournament, which is set to begin for the Golden Knights on Tuesday.

Oklahoma State vs. UCF CBB Betting Trends

Over is 4-0 in Knights last 4 neutral site games

Under is 6-1 in Knights last 7 games following a straight up win

Over is 6-1 in Cowboys last 7 overall

Over is 4-1 in Cowboys last 5 games following a straight up loss

Oklahoma State vs. UCF CBB Prediction:

Take UCF. The Knights are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games overall, are 8-3 against the number in their last 11 games following an ATS win and are 4-1 at the betting window in their last five games played on a Tuesday. On the other side, the Cowboys are winless 0-5 against the spread in their last five games overall, are 0-4 against the number in their last four games following an ATS loss and are 0-5 at the betting window in their last five games versus a team with a winning record.

Oklahoma State vs. UCF College Hoops Prediction: UCF KNIGHTS -3.5