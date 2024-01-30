Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NCAAB Articles

    Oklahoma State vs. Kansas College Hoops Odds & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Oklahoma State vs. Kansas

    The Jayhawks should roll to another victory on Tuesday night against the Cowboys but will they cover in tonight’s Oklahoma State vs. Kansas matchup? Tip-off for this Big 12 matchup is set for 9:00 p.m. ET from Allen Fieldhouse.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    651 Oklahoma State Cowboys (+16.5) at 652 Kansas Jayhawks (-16.5); o/u 145.5

    9:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, January 30, 2024

    Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

    TV: ESPN

    Oklahoma State vs. Kansas: Bettors Taking the Points with Cowboys

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing Oklahoma State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Small has Efficient Performance

    Javon Small accumulated 15 points (4-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds and seven assists over 35 minutes during Tuesday’s 74-69 loss to TCU. Small has now put up back-to-back solid efforts with Tuesday’s 15/5/7 performance coming while only committing one turnover. Small also hit three triples in a game for the first time in over a month. The junior point guard is averaging 13 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.5 steals over his last two games.

    McCullar Leads Big 12 in Scoring

    Kevin McCullar provided 24 points (10-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and five assists across 32 minutes during Saturday’s 91-85 loss to West Virginia. It was a disappointing outcome for Kansas but McCullar continues to star, scoring 20 or more for the 10th time this season while shooting 10-for-14 from the floor. The Big 12 is a gauntlet this season with star players up and down the conference, but McCullar has as solid a claim as any, including teammate Hunter Dickinson, as being the best and most consistent player in conference this season. McCullar ranks first in the conference in points (20.0), sixth in assists (4.7), 11th in rebounds (6.4) and is tied for 16th in steals (1.4).

    Jayhawks are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 home games

    Jayhawks are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games following a straight up loss

    Cowboys are 8-21-2 ATS in their last 31 games overall

    Cowboys are 1-9-1 ATS in their last 11 games following a straight up win

    Oklahoma State vs. Kansas CBB Prediction:

    Take the over. The over is 4-1 in the Jayhawks’ last five games overall, is 4-0 in their last four games following an ATS win and is 5-2 in their last seven games when listed as the favorite. On the other side, the over is 6-2 in the Cowboys’ last eight games as an underdog and has cashed in six out of their last seven games when playing on a Tuesday.

    Oklahoma State vs. Kansas College Hoops Prediction: OVER 145.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com