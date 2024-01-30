Oklahoma State vs. Kansas College Hoops Odds & Prediction

The Jayhawks should roll to another victory on Tuesday night against the Cowboys but will they cover in tonight’s Oklahoma State vs. Kansas matchup? Tip-off for this Big 12 matchup is set for 9:00 p.m. ET from Allen Fieldhouse.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

651 Oklahoma State Cowboys (+16.5) at 652 Kansas Jayhawks (-16.5); o/u 145.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

TV: ESPN

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas: Bettors Taking the Points with Cowboys

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing Oklahoma State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Small has Efficient Performance

Javon Small accumulated 15 points (4-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds and seven assists over 35 minutes during Tuesday’s 74-69 loss to TCU. Small has now put up back-to-back solid efforts with Tuesday’s 15/5/7 performance coming while only committing one turnover. Small also hit three triples in a game for the first time in over a month. The junior point guard is averaging 13 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.5 steals over his last two games.

McCullar Leads Big 12 in Scoring

Kevin McCullar provided 24 points (10-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and five assists across 32 minutes during Saturday’s 91-85 loss to West Virginia. It was a disappointing outcome for Kansas but McCullar continues to star, scoring 20 or more for the 10th time this season while shooting 10-for-14 from the floor. The Big 12 is a gauntlet this season with star players up and down the conference, but McCullar has as solid a claim as any, including teammate Hunter Dickinson, as being the best and most consistent player in conference this season. McCullar ranks first in the conference in points (20.0), sixth in assists (4.7), 11th in rebounds (6.4) and is tied for 16th in steals (1.4).

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas CBB Betting Trends

Jayhawks are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 home games

Jayhawks are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games following a straight up loss

Cowboys are 8-21-2 ATS in their last 31 games overall

Cowboys are 1-9-1 ATS in their last 11 games following a straight up win

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas CBB Prediction:

Take the over. The over is 4-1 in the Jayhawks’ last five games overall, is 4-0 in their last four games following an ATS win and is 5-2 in their last seven games when listed as the favorite. On the other side, the over is 6-2 in the Cowboys’ last eight games as an underdog and has cashed in six out of their last seven games when playing on a Tuesday.

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas College Hoops Prediction: OVER 145.5