Oilers vs. Devils Prediction: Will game turn high-scoring?

The Oilers vs. Devils matchup will drop the puck at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday night. With New Jersey listed as the home underdog and the total sitting at 6 goals, what’s the best bet on the board tonight in New Jersey?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Edmonton Oilers (-140) at New Jersey Devils (+120); o/u 6

7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 13, 2025

Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

TV: ESPN+/Hulu/Disney+

Oilers vs. Devils Public Betting:

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 56% of bets are on the Devils moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Team Overview:

Edmonton Oilers: The Oilers continue to be one of the NHL’s most dangerous offensive teams, led by the dynamic duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Edmonton’s power play is among the league’s best, capitalizing on their elite talent with the man advantage. The team’s success will also depend on Zach Hyman’s goal-scoring, Evan Bouchard’s contributions from the blue line, and the goaltending situation, where Stuart Skinner has been tasked with providing stability.

However, defense has been a concern, as the Oilers sometimes struggle with turnovers and coverage in their own zone. Their ability to limit high-danger chances will be crucial against a Devils team that thrives on transition play.

New Jersey Devils: The Devils have a potent offense led by Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, and Timo Meier. Hughes, when healthy, is among the league’s most electrifying players, capable of breaking down defenses with his speed and vision. Dougie Hamilton adds firepower from the back end, while Nico Hischier provides a strong two-way presence.

Goaltending has been inconsistent for New Jersey, with Vitek Vanecek and Akira Schmid splitting starts. If the Devils can get steady netminding, they have the firepower to match the Oilers in a high-scoring game.

Key Matchups:

McDavid vs. Hughes – Two of the league’s fastest and most skilled centers going head-to-head. Whichever star controls possession and dictates pace will give their team the edge.

Power Play Battle – Edmonton has one of the NHL’s most lethal power plays, but New Jersey’s speed on the penalty kill could lead to shorthanded chances.

Goaltending – Neither team has elite goaltending, making this a potential shootout. Whoever makes the key saves late could be the difference.

Oilers vs. Devils Betting Prediction

This game has all the makings of a high-scoring affair, with both teams boasting elite offensive talent but questionable defensive depth. Expect a fast-paced contest with plenty of scoring chances on both ends. McDavid and Draisaitl’s offensive firepower proves to be the difference, with Edmonton escaping with an overtime win on the road. I’m taking the over 6 goals at Bovada.lv.

Oilers vs. Devils Prediction: OVER 6