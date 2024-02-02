Ohio State vs. Iowa College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

With the Hawkeyes listed as 5.5-point home favorites and the total sitting at 156.5, what’s the smart bet in Friday night’s Ohio State vs. Iowa matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

873 Ohio State Buckeyes (+5.5) at 874 Iowa Hawkeyes (-5.5); o/u 156.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, February 2, 2024

Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA

TV: FS1

Ohio State vs. Iowa: Public Bettors Loving Underdog

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 76% of public bettors are currently backing Iowa when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Thornton Drops 18 Points in Blowout Loss

Bruce Thornton ended with 18 points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 11-12 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Saturday’s 83-58 loss to Northwestern. Thorton got to the line early and often during Saturday’s loss to the Wildcats, converting on 11-of-12 attempts from the line on route to an 18-point finish Saturday. The 6-foot-2 sophomore has been a scoring machine in his second season with the program, averaging 16.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals on 32.9 minutes per game. Thorton and the Buckeyes will look to put an embarrassing loss behind them against Illinois this Tuesday.

Sanfort Unstoppable vs. Michigan

Payton Sandfort notched 26 points (10-14 FG, 6-8 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes during Saturday’s 88-78 victory over Michigan. Sandfort cashed in 10-of-14 attempts from the field, closing with 26 points, six rebounds and three assists during Saturday’s win over the Wolverines. The 6-foot-7 junior has been dominant from distance this season, converting on 39.3 percent of his attempts from range (seven attempts per game). Sandfort and the Hawkeyes will look to stay on track during Tuesday’s matchup with the Hoosiers.

Ohio State vs. Iowa CBB Betting Trends

Hawkeyes are 3-9 ATS in their last 12 home games vs. a team with a losing road record

Hawkeyes are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games following a ATS loss

Buckeyes are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 road games

Buckeyes are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games overall

Ohio State vs. Iowa CBB Prediction:

Take the over. The over is 7-3 in the Hawkeyes’ last 10 games overall, is 40-16-1 in their last 57 home games and is 5-2 in their last seven games following an ATS loss. On the other side, the over is 7-3-1 in their last 11 games as a road underdog and is 6-1 in their last seven games as an underdog.

Ohio State vs. Iowa College Hoops Prediction: OVER 156.5