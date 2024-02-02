Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NCAAB Articles

    Ohio State vs. Iowa College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Ohio State vs. Iowa

    With the Hawkeyes listed as 5.5-point home favorites and the total sitting at 156.5, what’s the smart bet in Friday night’s Ohio State vs. Iowa matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    873 Ohio State Buckeyes (+5.5) at 874 Iowa Hawkeyes (-5.5); o/u 156.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, February 2, 2024

    Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA

    TV: FS1

    Ohio State vs. Iowa: Public Bettors Loving Underdog

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 76% of public bettors are currently backing Iowa when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Thornton Drops 18 Points in Blowout Loss

    Bruce Thornton ended with 18 points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 11-12 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Saturday’s 83-58 loss to Northwestern. Thorton got to the line early and often during Saturday’s loss to the Wildcats, converting on 11-of-12 attempts from the line on route to an 18-point finish Saturday. The 6-foot-2 sophomore has been a scoring machine in his second season with the program, averaging 16.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals on 32.9 minutes per game. Thorton and the Buckeyes will look to put an embarrassing loss behind them against Illinois this Tuesday.

    Sanfort Unstoppable vs. Michigan

    Payton Sandfort notched 26 points (10-14 FG, 6-8 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes during Saturday’s 88-78 victory over Michigan. Sandfort cashed in 10-of-14 attempts from the field, closing with 26 points, six rebounds and three assists during Saturday’s win over the Wolverines. The 6-foot-7 junior has been dominant from distance this season, converting on 39.3 percent of his attempts from range (seven attempts per game). Sandfort and the Hawkeyes will look to stay on track during Tuesday’s matchup with the Hoosiers.

    Hawkeyes are 3-9 ATS in their last 12 home games vs. a team with a losing road record

    Hawkeyes are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games following a ATS loss

    Buckeyes are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 road games

    Buckeyes are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games overall

    Ohio State vs. Iowa CBB Prediction:

    Take the over. The over is 7-3 in the Hawkeyes’ last 10 games overall, is 40-16-1 in their last 57 home games and is 5-2 in their last seven games following an ATS loss. On the other side, the over is 7-3-1 in their last 11 games as a road underdog and is 6-1 in their last seven games as an underdog.

    Ohio State vs. Iowa College Hoops Prediction: OVER 156.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com