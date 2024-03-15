Close Menu
    Ohio State vs. Illinois Big Ten Tournament Odds & Predictions

    Ohio State vs. Illinois

    The Ohio State vs. Illinois matchup at 6:30 p.m. ET will be one of the featured games on ESPN as the Big Ten Tournament continues on Friday. Will the Fighting Illini cover as a 4.5-point favorite or is there a better bet on the board tonight?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    811 Ohio State Buckeyes (+4.5) vs. 812 Illinois Fighting Illini (-4.5); o/u 153.5

    6:30 p.m. ET, Friday, March 15, 2024

    Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

    TV: ESPN

    Ohio State vs. Illinois: Bettors Jumping on Buckeyes Early

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 88% of public bettors are currently backing Ohio State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Gayle Hot Entering the Tournament

    Roddy Gayle supplied 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes during Sunday’s 73-51 win over Rutgers. Gayle converted on 6-of-11 looks from the field, closing with 14 points, five rebounds and two assists during Sunday’s rout of the Scarlet Knights. The 6-foot-4 sophomore has seen action in all 31 games this season (30 starts), averaging 13.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 0.8 steals on 31.2 minutes per game. Gayle and the Buckeyes will look to stun the Hawkeyes as they open the Big Ten Tournament with a matchup against Iowa on Thursday afternoon.

    Dainja Productive in win vs. Iowa

    Dain Dainja closed Sunday’s 73-61 victory over Iowa with nine points (3-5 FG, 3-5 FT), five rebounds and two blocks across 15 minutes. Dainja chipped in nine points, five rebounds and two blocks as the Fighting Illini took down the Hawkeyes on Sunday. The 6-foot-9 junior saw action in all 31 games this season (three starts), averaging 5.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.5 blocks on 9.7 minutes per game. A burst of energy off the bench, Dainja will look to continue making contributions for the Fighting Illini as they move into the Big Ten Conference Tournament.

    Ohio State has hit the 1H Moneyline in 21 of their last 30 games

    Illinois has hit the Game Total Over in 21 of their last 32 games

    Ohio State have covered the Spread in 8 of their last 9 games

    Illinois has hit the Team Total Over in 21 of their last 32 games

    Ohio State vs. Illinois CBB Prediction:

    Take Ohio State. The Fighting Illini are just 1-6 against the spread in their last seven games overall, are 1-4 against the number in their last five games when listed as the home team and are 1-4 at the betting window in their last five games when playing an opponent with a winning record. On the other side, the Buckeyes are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games against Illinois when they’re not playing on a Tuesday. The Buckeyes have also covered in four out of their last five games versus the Illini when they outscored their opponent by more than five points in their previous contest (OSU +22 point differential yesterday).

    Ohio State vs. Illinois College Hoops Prediction: OHIO STATE +4.5

