Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NCAAB Articles

    Oakland vs. N.C. State Wolfpack NCAA Tournament Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Oakland vs. N.C. State

    Following their stunning upset of Kentucky in the first round, will the Golden Grizzlies at least cover in Saturday night’s Oakland vs. N.C. State matchup at 7:10 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    795 Oakland Golden Grizzlies (+6.5) vs. 796 N.C. State Wolfpack (-6.5); o/u 146.5

    7:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 23, 2024

    PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

    TV: TBS/truTV

    Oakland vs. N.C. State: Public Bettors Essentially Split

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing N.C. State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    No. 11 vs. No. 14 Matchups Rare

    This is just the seventh time in NCAA Tournament history that an 11 and 14-seed will face each other as Oakland looks to become the first 14-seed to advance. The Golden Grizzlies were one of four high-seeded teams to win during day one of the NCAA Tournament and are the highest seed so far to advance to the second round. It’s the first time a 14-seed has advanced to the Round of 32 since Abilene Christian did so in 2021.

    Diarra Posts Double-Double in win vs. Tech

    Mohamed Diarra registered 17 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 39 minutes during Thursday’s 80-67 win over Texas Tech. Diarra is not one of NC State’s go-to players on offense, but he always finds a way to make an impact, regardless of whether he does it scoring or rebounding. This was his fifth straight game with 10 or more rebounds, a span in which he’s also posted three double-doubles.

    Wolfpack are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games overall

    Wolfpack are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite

    Golden Grizzlies are 10-4 ATS in their last 14 games overall

    Golden Grizzlies are 3-1-1 ATS in their last 5 NCAA Tournament games

    Oakland vs. N.C. State CBB Prediction:

    Take the over. The over is 8-3-1 in the Golden Grizzlies’ last 12 neutral site games, is 10-4 in their last 14 games following an ATS win and is 4-1 in their last five NCAA Tournament games. On the other side, the over is 25-10 in the Wolfpack’s last 35 games on Saturday, is 4-1 in their last five games as a favorite and is 7-3 in their last 10 games following an ATS win.

    Oakland vs. N.C. State College Hoops Prediction: OVER 146.5

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com