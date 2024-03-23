Oakland vs. N.C. State Wolfpack NCAA Tournament Prediction

Following their stunning upset of Kentucky in the first round, will the Golden Grizzlies at least cover in Saturday night’s Oakland vs. N.C. State matchup at 7:10 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

795 Oakland Golden Grizzlies (+6.5) vs. 796 N.C. State Wolfpack (-6.5); o/u 146.5

7:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 23, 2024

PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: TBS/truTV

Oakland vs. N.C. State: Public Bettors Essentially Split

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing N.C. State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

No. 11 vs. No. 14 Matchups Rare

This is just the seventh time in NCAA Tournament history that an 11 and 14-seed will face each other as Oakland looks to become the first 14-seed to advance. The Golden Grizzlies were one of four high-seeded teams to win during day one of the NCAA Tournament and are the highest seed so far to advance to the second round. It’s the first time a 14-seed has advanced to the Round of 32 since Abilene Christian did so in 2021.

Diarra Posts Double-Double in win vs. Tech

Mohamed Diarra registered 17 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 39 minutes during Thursday’s 80-67 win over Texas Tech. Diarra is not one of NC State’s go-to players on offense, but he always finds a way to make an impact, regardless of whether he does it scoring or rebounding. This was his fifth straight game with 10 or more rebounds, a span in which he’s also posted three double-doubles.

Oakland vs. N.C. State CBB Betting Trends

Wolfpack are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games overall

Wolfpack are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite

Golden Grizzlies are 10-4 ATS in their last 14 games overall

Golden Grizzlies are 3-1-1 ATS in their last 5 NCAA Tournament games

Oakland vs. N.C. State CBB Prediction:

Take the over. The over is 8-3-1 in the Golden Grizzlies’ last 12 neutral site games, is 10-4 in their last 14 games following an ATS win and is 4-1 in their last five NCAA Tournament games. On the other side, the over is 25-10 in the Wolfpack’s last 35 games on Saturday, is 4-1 in their last five games as a favorite and is 7-3 in their last 10 games following an ATS win.

Oakland vs. N.C. State College Hoops Prediction: OVER 146.5