Oakland vs. Michigan State NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

The Michigan State Spartans will host the Oakland Golden Grizzlies from the Jack Breslin Students Events Center at 7:00 ET on Monday night. The Spartans are listed as 16.5-point favorites, while the total is sitting at 136.5 points, what is the smart play from East Lansing? Keep reading for our Oakland vs. Michigan State prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

873 Oakland (+16.5) at 626 Michigan State Spartans (-16.5); o/u 136.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, December 18, 2023

Jack Breslin Students Events Center, East Lansing, MI

Oakland vs. Michigan State Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing Oakland when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Oakland Golden Grizzlies Notes

Oakland improved to 6-5 on the season after defeating Eastern Michigan by a score of 77-63 on December 8th. Trey Townsend scored 22 points on 9/12 from the floor. Oakland will travel to face the Michigan State Spartans on Monday night.

Michigan State Spartans Notes

Michigan State moved to 5-5 after their most impressive win of the year, beating unbeaten Baylor 88-64 on Saturday. It was wire-to-wire victory for the Spartans, Tyson Walker was the leading scorer with 25 points on 9/16 from the field. The Spartans will look to keep the momentum going versus Oakland.

Oakland vs. Michigan State CBB Betting Trends

Oakland is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 road games.

Michigan State is 4-6 ATS in its last 10 games.

The total has gone under in 9 of the last 10 games for the Spartans.

Oakland vs. Michigan State CBB Prediction:

Both teams are looking to win two-straight as they matchup from East Lansing.

Take Oakland. Michigan State was awesome on Saturday, but I don’t know if they will be fully focused after the blowout on a quick turnaround. Oakland has a strong roster, although sitting with just a 6-5 record. Three of those losses are to Ohio State, Illinois and Drake all of which teams they competed with despite being clear underdogs. Trey Townsend and former Spartan Rocket Watts are more than capable to carry the load for the Golden Grizzlies. Michigan State likely wins, but off a blowout and the students are likely gone for the holiday break, this game could be closer than expected.

Oakland vs. Michigan State College Hoops Prediction: Oakland +16.5