    Oakland vs. Kentucky NCAA Tournament Betting Odds & Prediction

    Oakland vs. Kentucky
    Image #: 28595326 Kentucky coach John Calipari doesn't know what to do about UConn as the Connecticut Huskies beat the Kentucky Wildcats 60-54 in the NCAA Final Four championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Monday, April 7, 2014. credit: Stephen Dunn/Hartford Courant/MCT/Landov

    Is the 162.5-point total too high to take the over in Thursday night’s Oakland vs. Kentucky matchup at 7:10 p.m. ET? Or will the Golden Grizzlies and Wildcats combine for enough points to get over that total tonight in NCAA Tournament action?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    735 Oakland Golden Grizzlies (+13.5) vs. 736 Kentucky Wildcats (-13.5); o/u 162.5

    7:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 21, 2024

    PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

    TV: CBS

    Oakland vs. Kentucky: Public Bettors Laying the Points

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing Kentucky when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Oakland coming off First-Ever Horizon League Title

    The Golden Grizzlies (23-11, 15-5 HL) won its first-ever Horizon League Tournament title against Milwaukee, 83-76, for its fourth bid into the NCAA Tournament (2005, 2010 and 2011). The Golden Grizzlies were last a 14-seed during its run in 2010 as it fell in the first round against Pittsburgh. They made its tournament debut as a 16-seed at the 2005 tournament, while its highest-seed coming in 2011 as a 13-seed.

    In its Horizon League Championship game March 12, Oakland held on to its halftime lead in the beginning of the second but the Milwaukee Panthers came clawing back. Both teams kept it close as Trey Townsend took control of the game and scored 18-straight points for the Golden Grizzlies in 6:24 time to give Oakland a four-point lead with 2:00 minutes to play. Oakland held its lead as Townsend iced the game with a pair of free throws, followed by a block on the Panthers last shot attempt to take the title game, 83-76.

    Dillingham Contributes with 27 Points

    Robert Dillingham contributed 27 points (9-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and seven assists across 29 minutes during Friday’s 97-87 loss to Texas A&M. The freshman was nearly unstoppable as he led the Wildcats in scoring with 29 points and shot 50 percent from the three-point line during Friday’s SEC Tournament loss against Texas A&M. Dillingham has been exceptional all year and will look to continue to dominate during Kentucky’s Round of 64 matchup against Oakland.

    Wildcats are 3-10 ATS in their last 13 neutral site games

    Golden Grizzlies are 9-4 ATS in their last 13 games overall

    Wildcats are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games following a straight up loss

    Golden Grizzlies are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games as an underdog

    Oakland vs. Kentucky CBB Prediction:

    Take the over. The over is 40-16 in the Wildcats’ last 56 games overall, is 37-16 in their last 53 games when favored and is 4-0 in their last four neutral site games. On the other side, the over is 4-1 in the Golden Grizzlies’ last five games overall, is 5-1-1 in their last seven neutral site games and is 4-0 in their last four NCAA Tournament games.

    Oakland vs. Kentucky College Hoops Prediction: OVER 162.5

