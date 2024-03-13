Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest ACC Tournament Odds & Predictions

With the number sitting at just 136.5, is the over the best play in Wednesday afternoon’s Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest matchup at 2:30 p.m. ET? This will be the second round of the ACC Conference Tournament on ESPN.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

647 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (+8.5) at 648 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (-8.5); o/u 136.5

2:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

TV: ESPN

Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest: Public Bettors Love Fighting Irish

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 71% of public bettors are currently backing Notre Dame when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Burton Leads Fighting Irish to Victory

Markus Burton had 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Tuesday’s 84-80 victory over Georgia Tech. The ACC Freshman of the Year was impressive in the Tourney opener, ending just two assists shy of a double-double and carrying the team when they needed it the most. Burton will try to deliver another impressive display when they take on Wake Forest on Wednesday.

Carr Nearly Perfect on Saturday

Andrew Carr closed Saturday’s 81-76 win over Clemson with 17 points (6-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 35 minutes. Carr missed just one shot from the field — a three-pointer — and a free throw, but his contributions were still meaningful as the Demon Deacons secured the victory against Syracuse in the regular-season finale. Carr has scored in double digits in four of his last six appearances, and he should be an offensive asset for Wake Forest in the ACC Tournament.

Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest CBB Betting Trends

Demon Deacons are 3-8-1 ATS in their last 12 neutral site games

Fighting Irish are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games overall

Demon Deacons are 11-4-1 ATS in their last 16 games as a favorite

Fighting Irish are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games following an ATS win

Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest CBB Prediction:

Take the over. The over is 5-1 in the Demon Deacons’ last six games overall, is 13-3 in their last 16 games as a favorite and is 38-16 in their last 54 games following an ATS win. On the other side, the over is 6-1 in the Fighting Irish’s last seven neutral site games as a favorite.

Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest College Hoops Prediction: OVER 136.5