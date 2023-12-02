Notre Dame vs. Miami College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Miami Hurricanes will host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from the Watsco Center at 12:00 ET Saturday afternoon. The Hurricanes are listed as 14.0-point favorites, and the total is at 144 points what is the best bet from Coral Gables? Keep reading for our Notre Dame vs. Miami prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

603 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (+14.0) at 604 Miami Hurricanes (-14.0); o/u 144

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 2, 2023

Watsco Center, Coral Gables, FL

Notre Dame vs. Miami Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing Miami when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Notes

Notre Dame dropped to .500 on the season after losing by a score of 65-53 to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Tuesday night. Tae Davis led the Irish with 15 points and 8 rebounds in the loss. Notre Dame shot only 33% from the field as a team on Tuesday, this number will need to significantly improve if they want to knock off the Canes.

Miami Hurricanes Notes

Miami lost their first game of the year to Kentucky by a score of 95-73 on Tuesday. Norchad Omier scored 20 points on 6/10 from the floor in 18 minutes of action. Miami will look to bounce back as they start ACC play on Saturday.

Notre Dame vs. Miami CBB Betting Trends

Notre Dame is 2-4 ATS in its first 6 games.

Miami is 4-2 ATS to open the season.

The total has gone over in 8 of the last 10 games for Miami.

Notre Dame vs. Miami CBB Prediction:

Notre Dame and Miami both look to bounce back after losses on Tuesday.

Take Miami here. This is a big number for a conference game, but Notre Dame is in for a tough season, they can’t score the basketball at a consistent level. Miami is going to be looking to take out some frustration after their blowout loss to Kentucky last time out. The Hurricanes can score in bunches and Notre Dame will not have the firepower to keep up. Lay the number this is going to be a blowout.

Notre Dame vs. Miami College Hoops Prediction: Miami -14