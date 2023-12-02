Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NCAAB Articles

    Notre Dame vs. Miami College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy Updated:No Comments
    Notre Dame vs. Miami

    The Miami Hurricanes will host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from the Watsco Center at 12:00 ET Saturday afternoon. The Hurricanes are listed as 14.0-point favorites, and the total is at 144 points what is the best bet from Coral Gables? Keep reading for our Notre Dame vs. Miami prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    603 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (+14.0) at 604 Miami Hurricanes (-14.0); o/u 144

    12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 2, 2023

    Watsco Center, Coral Gables, FL

    Notre Dame vs. Miami Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing Miami when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Notre Dame Fighting Irish Notes

    Notre Dame dropped to .500 on the season after losing by a score of 65-53 to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Tuesday night. Tae Davis led the Irish with 15 points and 8 rebounds in the loss. Notre Dame shot only 33% from the field as a team on Tuesday, this number will need to significantly improve if they want to knock off the Canes.

    Miami Hurricanes Notes

    Miami lost their first game of the year to Kentucky by a score of 95-73 on Tuesday. Norchad Omier scored 20 points on 6/10 from the floor in 18 minutes of action. Miami will look to bounce back as they start ACC play on Saturday.

    Notre Dame is 2-4 ATS in its first 6 games.

    Miami is 4-2 ATS to open the season.

    The total has gone over in 8 of the last 10 games for Miami.

    Notre Dame vs. Miami CBB Prediction:

    Notre Dame and Miami both look to bounce back after losses on Tuesday.

    Take Miami here. This is a big number for a conference game, but Notre Dame is in for a tough season, they can’t score the basketball at a consistent level. Miami is going to be looking to take out some frustration after their blowout loss to Kentucky last time out. The Hurricanes can score in bunches and Notre Dame will not have the firepower to keep up. Lay the number this is going to be a blowout.

    Notre Dame vs. Miami College Hoops Prediction: Miami -14

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com