Notre Dame vs. Marquette CBB Betting Odds, Prediction, & Trends

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish head to Milwaukee to face #8 Marquette on Saturday night at 9:00 PM ET on FOX. Can the Golden Eagles cover the 20.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Notre Dame vs. Marquette prediction.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 4-4 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 4-4 ATS this season.

The Marquette Golden Eagles are 7-2 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 5-3-1 ATS this season.

Notre Dame vs. Marquette Matchup & Betting Odds

731 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (+20.5) at 732 Marquette Golden Eagles (-20.5); o/u 138.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 9, 2023

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

TV: FOX

Notre Dame vs. Marquette Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 90% of public bettors are currently backing Marquette when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Game Notes

Notre Dame forward Tae Davis was excellent in his team’s 86-65 home win over Western Michigan on Tuesday. In that contest, Davis recorded 19 points and 10 rebounds while shooting an efficient 8 of 11 from the floor. He’s second on the Irish in scoring this year with 10.5 points per game.

Fighting Irish guard Markus Burton also offered up a standout performance on Tuesday. The freshman from Mishawaka, Indiana logged 17 points and 6 assists while sinking 5 of 6 shots from the field and 2 of 3 attempts from beyond the arc. He leads Notre Dame in scoring with 15.1 points per game in 2023.

Marquette Golden Eagles Game Notes

Golden Eagles point guard Tyler Kolek was incredible in his club’s 86-65 blowout home win over Texas on Wednesday. The reigning Big East Player of the Year had 28 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals. He shot 11 of 16 from the field and 4 of 9 from deep.

Marquette guard Kam Jones was also solid against Texas on Wednesday. The lefty from Memphis had 17 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists while shooting an efficient 5 of 8 from downtown in the victory.

Notre Dame vs. Marquette CBB Betting Trends

Notre Dame is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games.

The Fighting Irish are 9-8-2 ATS as an underdog since the start of last season.

Notre Dame is 6-5-1 ATS with the rest advantage since the beginning of the 2022 season.

The under is 25-20 in Marquette’s games since the start of last season.

The under is 6-3 in Marquette’s games this season.

For Notre Dame, the under is 6-2 in their games so far in 2023.

Notre Dame vs. Marquette CBB Prediction:

This line is likely inflated due to Marquette’s previous game. The Golden Eagles smoked #12 Texas at home by a score of 86-65. It was one of the most decisive wins of the year by any team in the country. But it seems a bit reductive to me that, since Marquette beat Texas by 21 points, they’ll beat Notre Dame by at least that many this weekend. Things are rarely that simple in college basketball.

Notre Dame is actually 4-3 ATS in their last 7 games against Marquette dating back to 2010. This is a rivalry game as both teams used to face each other in the old Big East, and they also played each other regularly as independents before that. It won’t be easy for Notre Dame to cover this game, but I believe that 20.5 points is more than enough wiggle room for the Irish to cover the number. In a contrarian play, I’m on Notre Dame and the points in Milwaukee on Saturday night.

Notre Dame vs. Marquette CBB Prediction: NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH +20.5