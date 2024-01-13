Northwestern vs. Wisconsin CBB Betting Odds, Prediction, & Trends

Unranked Northwestern heads to Madison to face #15 Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon at 12:00 PM ET on the Big Ten Network. Can the Badgers cover the 7.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Northwestern vs. Wisconsin prediction.

The Northwestern Wildcats are 12-3 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 7-6-2 ATS this season.

The Wisconsin Badgers are 12-3 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 9-6 ATS this season.

Northwestern vs. Wisconsin Matchup & Betting Odds

607 Northwestern Wildcats (+7.5) at 608 Wisconsin Badgers (-7.5); o/u 133.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 13, 2024

Kohl Center, Madison, WI

TV: Big Ten Network

Northwestern vs. Wisconsin Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing Northwestern when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Northwestern Wildcats Game Notes

Northwestern guard Brooks Barnhizer was tremendous in his team’s 76-72 road victory over Penn State on Wednesday. In that game, the 6’6” junior racked up 23 points and 4 rebounds. He made 8 of 11 shots from the field, 1 of 2 from long distance, and 6 of 7 from the charity stripe.

Wildcats guard Boo Buie was also excellent in his team’s win on Wednesday. Buie posted a complete stat line of 17 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds, 2 made three-pointers, and a steal. He shot 6 of 9 from the field overall in his club’s triumph.

Wisconsin Badgers Game Notes

Wisconsin guard Max Klesmit had a wonderful game in his team’s 71-60 road win over Ohio State on Wednesday. In that contest, the junior from Neenah, Wisconsin recorded 18 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists. He shot a sizzling 5 of 9 from the field, 2 of 4 from deep, and 6 of 6 from the free throw line.

Badgers guard AJ Storr was also solid in his team’s win on Wednesday. Wisconsin’s leading scorer put up a stat line of 17 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 made three-pointer. He converted 8 of his 15 shot attempts from the floor in the win.

Northwestern vs. Wisconsin CBB Betting Trends

Northwestern is 2-0 ATS in their last 2 games against Wisconsin.

The Wildcats are 9-4-1 ATS as the road team since the start of last season.

Northwestern is 14-7 ATS as an underdog since the start of last season.

Wisconsin is 9-10-1 ATS as a home favorite since the start of last season.

Northwestern vs. Wisconsin CBB Prediction:

This figures to be a close game. Northwestern is 12-9-1 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest since the start of last season, and 17-11-2 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest in that same timeframe. The Wildcats have quality wins over Purdue, Arizona State, and Michigan State already this season. They will likely give the Badgers a game.

Wisconsin is on a covering hot streak. The Badgers are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games. That’s one reason why this line is as high as it is. The oddsmakers likely added a few points to make it more difficult for Wisconsin to cover this contest. The last time these two teams played in Madison, Northwestern won outright 54-52 on February 5, 2023. I’m not sure if Northwestern will beat Wisconsin outright at the Kohl Center again on Saturday, but to cover the number, they won’t have to. I’m on the Wildcats.

Northwestern vs. Wisconsin CBB Prediction: NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS +7.5