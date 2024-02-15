Northwestern vs. Rutgers College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

With the line moving from 2.5 to 4.5, are the Scarlet Knights the best bet in Thursday night’s Northwestern vs. Rutgers matchup at 6:30 p.m. ET? Or is there a better bet in tonight’s Big Ten matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

717 Northwestern Wildcats (+4.5) at 718 Rutgers Scarlet Knights (-4.5); o/u 131.5

6:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 15, 2024

Jersey Mike’s Arena, Piscataway, NJ

TV: Big Ten Network

Northwestern vs. Rutgers: Bettors Siding with Home Underdog

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing Rutgers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Berry Out for Remainder of Season

Ty Berry (knee) is out for the remainder of his 2023-24 season, according to Northwestern’s team announcement Wednesday. According to Matthew Shelton of Rivals.com, Northwestern’s head coach Chris Collins announced that Berry underwent surgery for a torn meniscus in his injured knee.

The surgery will require at least multiple months for him to recover, thereby assuring Berry’s inability to return for the remainder of his 2023-24 season. During it, Berry averaged a career-high 11.6 points on 44.9/43.3/89.5 shooting splits across his 23 games (all started). Without him available, that leaves up an open lineup spot, which has been and is expected to be filled out by Nick Martinelli moving forward. As for Berry returning to college basketball, it will be his choice whether or not he uses his extra season of collegiate eligibility.

Fernandes Scoring Hot in Win

Noah Fernandes finished Saturday’s 78-56 win over Wisconsin with 17 points (6-6 FG, 5-5 3Pt) and one rebound in 18 minutes. Fernandez cashed in all six attempts from the field (including five attempts from three), closing with 17 points across just 18 minutes of action against the Badgers. The 5-foot-11 senior has appeared in all 23 games this season (14 starts), averaging seven points, two rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.8 steals on 22.2 minutes per game. Despite losing his starting spot in early January, Fernandez has proven his ability to impact the game off the bench.

Northwestern vs. Rutgers CBB Betting Trends

Under is 4-1 in Scarlet Knights last 5 overall

Over is 11-1 in Wildcats last 12 overall

Under is 11-4 in Scarlet Knights last 15 home games

Over is 6-0 in Wildcats last 6 road games

Northwestern vs. Rutgers CBB Prediction:

Take Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights are 4-1 against the spread in their last five home games, are 5-1 against the number in their last six games versus a team with a winning percentage above .600 and are 4-1 at the betting window in their last five games versus a team with a winning record. Rutgers is also 4-1 against the spread in its last five games overall and is 13-6 against the number in its last 19 home games versus a team with a losing road record.

Northwestern vs. Rutgers College Hoops Prediction: RUTGERS SCARLET KNIGHTS -4.5