Northwestern vs. Indiana College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

Big Ten rivals will meet at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday when Indiana hosts Northwestern at 3:00 p.m. ET. With the Hoosiers listed as 1.5-point home favorites and the total sitting at 136.5, what’s the smart play in today’s Northwestern vs. Indiana matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

855 Northwestern Wildcats (+1.5) at 856 Indiana Hoosiers (-1.5); o/u 136.5

3:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 18, 2024

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, IN

TV: FS1

Northwestern vs. Indiana: Bettors Backing Hooisers

Buie Leads the Way in Loss

Boo Buie registered 27 points (7-14 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 39 minutes during Thursday’s 63-60 loss to Rutgers. Buie converted on 6-of-10 attempts from range, logging a game-high 27 points as the Wildcats were taken down by the Scarlet Knights on Thursday. The 6-foot-2 senior has started in all 25 games this season, averaging 19.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.4 steals on 36.6 minutes per game. Buie will look to help the Wildcats get back on track during Sunday’s matchup with the Hoosiers.

Gunn Season-High 13 Points vs. Purdue

CJ Gunn closed with 13 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds and three assists over 20 minutes during Saturday’s 79-59 loss to Purdue. Gunn converted on 3-of-4 attempts from deep, posting 13 points, two rebounds and three assists against the Boilermakers. The 6-foot-6 sophomore has been productive off the bench this season, averaging 3.6 points, one rebound and 0.5 assists on 12.8 minutes per game (23 appearances). Gunn continues to shoot the ball well from range, cashing in 36.7 percent of his looks from deep (1.3 attempts per game).

Northwestern vs. Indiana CBB Betting Trends

Hoosiers are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 home games

Wildcats are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games overall

Hoosiers are 5-0-1 ATS in their last 6 games following a straight up loss

Wildcats are 20-8-2 ATS in their last 30 games as a road favorite

Northwestern vs. Indiana CBB Prediction:

Take the over. The over is 6-1 in the Wildcats’ last seven road games, is 7-1 in their last eight games as an underdog and is 11-2 in their last 13 games overall. On the other side, the over is 5-1-1 in the Hoosiers’ last seven Sunday games and is 19-9-1 in their last 29 home games versus a team with a losing road record.

Northwestern vs. Indiana College Hoops Prediction: OVER 136.5