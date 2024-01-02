Northwestern vs. Illinois College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

Illinois will host the Northwestern Fighting Illini from the State Farm Center at 9:00 ET on Tuesday night. Illinois is listed as 5.0-point favorites, and the total is at 141 points, where is the value? Keep reading for our Northwestern vs. Illinois prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

641 Northwestern Wildcats (+5.0) at 642 Illinois Fighting Illini (-5.0); o/u 141

9:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, January 2, 2024

State Farm Center, Champaign, IL

Northwestern vs. Illinois Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing Illinois when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Northwestern Wildcats Notes

Northwestern picked up their 10th win of the season after defeating Jackson State 74-63 on December 29th. Ty Berry scored 20 points on 7/12 from the floor in the victory. The Wildcats will not hit the road to face a tough Illinois team on Tuesday.

Illinois Fighting Illini Notes

Illinois defeated FDU last Friday by a score of 104-71, with the win the Illini improved to 10-2 on the season. Dain Dainja was terrific off the bench scoring 19 points in just 16 minutes of action. Terrance Shannon remains out for Tuesday’s contest.

Northwestern vs. Illinois CBB Betting Trends

Northwestern is 2-2-1 ATS in their last 5 road games.

Illinois is 4-5-1 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The total has gone under in 6 of the last 10 games for the Wildcats.

Northwestern vs. Illinois CBB Prediction:

Both teams look to win their fourth straight on Tuesday night.

Give me the Wildcats. It is no secret the loss of Terrance Shannon is a massive loss, but I think we really see it show against a disciplined Northwestern team. The Wildcats are an experienced team that doesn’t turn the ball over much and capitalizes on mistakes. They will grind a team out and without a star player to turn to like Shannon for Illinois I expect this to be a close game. Take the points.

Northwestern vs. Illinois College Hoops Prediction: Northwestern +5