North Carolina vs. UConn College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The North Carolina Tar Heels will face the UConn Huskies in a top 25 matchup from MSG at 9:00 Tuesday night. UConn is listed as 5.5-point favorites, and the total is at 152.5 points, where is the value from the Garden? Keep reading for our North Carolina vs. UConn prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

643 North Carolina Tar Heels (+5.5) at 644 UConn Huskies (-5.5); o/u 152.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

North Carolina vs. UConn Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 81% of public bettors are currently backing UConn when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

North Carolina Tar Heels Notes

North Carolina rallied from 14-points down in the second half to defeat Florida State by a score of 78-70 last Saturday. RJ Davis led the charge in the comeback, scoring 27 points in 38 minutes of action. The Heels will look for their biggest victory of the season as they square off with UConn on Tuesday night.

UConn Huskies Notes

UConn dropped their first game of the season to Kansas last Friday night. Tristen Newton was excellent in the game scoring 31 points on 10/18 from the field and knocked down six 3’s. The Huskies will look to get back on track on Tuesday night.

North Carolina vs. UConn CBB Betting Trends

North Carolina is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 games.

UConn is 4-4 ATS in their first 8 games.

The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 games for North Carolina.

North Carolina vs. UConn CBB Prediction:

North Carolina comes into the Garden winners of three straight, while UConn is looking to get back into the win column after losing to Kansas last Friday.

UNC is the play here. UConn will welcome back Stephon Castle to the lineup, which is a major boost, Castle is a very talented player. Unfortunately for the Huskies, it is not all good news as Donovan Clingan, Cam Spencer and Alex Karaban are all listed as game-time decisions with different injuries. Without a full complement of players or at least not 100%, I like the surging Tar Heels.

RJ Davis and Armando Bacot are playing at a high level and the Heels’ have surrounded Davis and Bacot with key transfers who can make plays with guys such as Harrison Ingram and Cormac Ryan. UNC stays hot against the Huskies from MSG.

North Carolina vs. UConn College Hoops Prediction: North Carolina +5.5