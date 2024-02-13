North Carolina vs. Syracuse NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

The Syracuse Orange will host the North Carolina from the JMA Wireless Center at 6:00 ET on Tuesday. The Tarheels are listed as 8.0-point road favorites, and the total is at 157 points what is the smart play from Syracuse? Keep reading for our North Carolina vs. Syracuse prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

619 North Carolina Tarheels (-8.0) at 620 Syracuse Orange (+8.0); o/u 157

6:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 13, 2024

JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, NY

North Carolina vs. Syracuse Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing North Carolina when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

North Carolina Tarheels Notes

North Carolina improved to 19-5 after defeating Miami 75-72 on February 10th. RJ Davis continued his strong season for the Heels, scoring 25 points in the victory. UNC looks for it’s 20th victory of the season on Tuesday night.

Syracuse Orange Notes

Syracuse dropped to 15-9 after losing to Clemson on their home court last Saturday. The Orange fell behind early and could never recover. J.J. Starling lead the Orange with 16 points on 7/14 from the floor.

North Carolina vs. Syracuse CBB Betting Trends

North Carolina is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 road games.

Syracuse is 5-5 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The total has gone under in 6 of the last 10 games for the Tarheels.

North Carolina vs. Syracuse CBB Prediction:

North Carolina looks to win consecutive games, while Syracuse looks to get back in the win column on Tuesday.

Take the over. When these two teams met one month ago in Chapel Hill they combined for 170 total points, I expect a similar outcome tonight. Both of these teams like to play quick and shoot the three ball. Syracuse has allowed 99,94 and 77 points to their last three opponents, UNC should have no issues offensively, while Syracuse is efficient on offensive on their home court. This is going be up and down for 40 minutes, over is the play.

North Carolina vs. Syracuse College Hoops Prediction: Over 157