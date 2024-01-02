North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

The Pittsburgh Panthers will host the North Carolina Tarheels from the Petersen Events Center at 7:00 ET on Tuesday night. The Panthers are listed as 4.5-point home underdogs, while the total is sitting at 158 points, what is the best bet from Pittsburgh? Keep reading for our North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

625 North Carolina Tarheels (-4.5) at 626 Pittsburgh Panthers (+4.5); o/u 158

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh, PA

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing North Carolina when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

North Carolina Tarheels Notes

North Carolina moved to 9-3 after beating Charleston Southern by 45 points on December 29th. Six different Tar Heels recorded double figures in the victory. RJ Davis led the way with 20 points and 10 assists. UNC will hit the road on Tuesday for an ACC matchup with Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Panthers Notes

Pittsburgh dropped 9-4 after losing to Syracuse 81-73 three days ago. Carlton Carrington scored 17 points in the loss. The Panthers will look to bounce back against North Carolina on Tuesday.

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh CBB Betting Trends

North Carolina is 2-3 ATS in its last 5 games.

Pittsburgh is 5-4-1 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 games for the Panthers.

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh CBB Prediction:

North Carolina looks to win their third straight, while Pittsburgh looks to get back in the win column on Tuesday.

Give me the over here. I fully expect to see a strong showing from the home team here, but I don’t know if they have enough defensively to hang with the Heels, so we’ll look to the total in this game.

Both teams are averaging over 80 ppg this season, and both can knock down the three ball. UNC likes to play at quick pace and I think Pitt will get sped up from a tempo standpoint on Tuesday. This is going to turn into a shootout from Pittsburgh.

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh College Hoops Prediction: Over 158