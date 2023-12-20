North Carolina vs. Oklahoma NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

The North Carolina Tar Heels will face the Oklahoma Sooners from the Spectrum Center at 9:00 ET on Wednesday night. The Tar Heels are listed as 2.5-favorites, and the total is at 156 points what is the smart play from Charlotte? Keep reading for our North Carolina vs. Oklahoma prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

687 North Carolina Tar Heels (-2.5) at 688 Oklahoma Sooners (+2.5); o/u 156

9:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 93% of public bettors are currently backing North Carolina when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

North Carolina Tar Heels Notes

North Carolina dropped to 7-3 as the Kentucky Wildcats defeated them by four points in Atlanta last Saturday. RJ Davis scored 27 points in the loss, while Cormac Ryan added 20 for the Heels. UNC will look to bounce back versus the Sooners on Wednesday from Charlotte.

Oklahoma Sooners Notes

Oklahoma remained perfect as they defeated Green Bay 81-47 on December 16th. Rivaldo Soares scored 13 points in the blowout victory. Oklahoma will look to remain perfect on Wednesday.

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma CBB Betting Trends

North Carolina is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 games.

Oklahoma is 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games.

The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 games for the Sooners.

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma CBB Prediction:

North Carolina looks to bounce back from their loss to Kentucky, while Oklahoma looks to improve to 11-0.

Give me the Tar Heels. This is listed as a neutral site game, but it should be a pro UNC crowd with this game being played in Charlotte. UNC should be hungry to get back into the win column after a tough loss to UK on Saturday, they had plenty of chances to win that game. RJ Davis is playing at an elite level, and UNC has enough bodies to throw at Javian McCollum to slow him down for the Sooners. UNC hands Oklahoma their first loss of the season on Wednesday.

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma College Hoops Prediction: UNC -2.5