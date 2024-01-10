Close Menu
    North Carolina vs. NC State NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

    North Carolina vs. NC State

    The NC State Wolfpack will host the North Carolina Tarheels from PNC Arena at 8:00 ET on Wednesday night. The Tarheels are listed as 3.5-point road favorites, and the total is at 154 points what is the best play from Raleigh? Keep reading for our North Carolina vs. NC State prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    723 North Carolina Tarheels (-3.5) at 724 NC State Wolfpack (+3.5); o/u 154

    8:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, January 10, 2024

    PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

    North Carolina vs. NC State Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing NC State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    North Carolina Tarheels Notes

    North Carolina moved to 11-3 after defeating Clemson 65-55 on January 6th. Armando Bacot scored 14 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in the victory. The Tarheels look to win their fifth straight against the Wolfpack.

    NC State Wolfpack Notes

    NC State knocked off UVA 76-60 over the weekend to improve to 11-3. Dennis Parker Jr. led the Wolfpack with 15 points on 5/8 from the floor. NC State will look for a top 10 home win when they host UNC.

    UNC is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 road games.

    NC State is 6-4 ATS in its last home 10 games.

    The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 games for the Tarheels.

    North Carolina vs. NC State CBB Prediction:

    Both teams are in search of their fifth straight victory on Wednesday.

    Take the Tarheels. UNC has proven they can play on the road after defeating Pitt and Clemson in consecutive games. NC State picked up a nice victory against UVA last time out, but outside of that none of their 11 wins are very impressive. The Heels have improved on the defensive end and they can score the basketball about as good as any team in the country. UNC wins and covers on the road Wednesday.

    North Carolina vs. NC State College Hoops Prediction: UNC -3.5

