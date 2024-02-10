North Carolina vs. Miami College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Miami Hurricanes will host the North Carolina from the Watsco Center at 4:00 ET on Saturday afternoon. The Tarheels are listed as 3.0-point road favorites, and the total is at 158 points what is the best play from Coral Gables? Keep reading for our North Carolina vs. Miami prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

727 North Carolina Tarheels (-3.0) at 728 Miami Hurricanes (+3.0); o/u 158

4:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 10, 2024

Watsco Center, Coral Gables, FL

North Carolina vs. Miami Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing North Carolina when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

North Carolina Tarheels Notes

North Carolina dropped to 18-5 after losing to Clemson 80-76 this past Tuesday. Armando Bacot recorded a double-double in the loss, scoring 24 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. The Tarheels will look to get back on track as they head to Coral Gables to face the Canes.

Miami Hurricanes Notes

Miami was embarrased by Virginia losing by a score 60-38 on February 5th. Norchad Omier was the only Hurricane to reach double-figures in points, with 11. Kyshawn George is listed as a game-time decision for Saturday’s contest with an ankle injury.

North Carolina vs. Miami CBB Betting Trends

Miami is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 road games.

North Carolina is 6-4 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The total has gone under in 6 of the last 10 games for the Tarheels.

North Carolina vs. Miami CBB Prediction:

Both teams look to get back in the win column on Saturday.

Give me the Tarheels. Miami is a mess after Monday’s performance against UVA, there is no way I will be backing the Canes anytime soon. They likely will come out with some fight after their embarrassing loss, however they don’t have the talent to compete with this Tarheels for 40 minutes. UNC bounces back in a big way against a struggling Miami team.

North Carolina vs. Miami College Hoops Prediction: North Carolina -3