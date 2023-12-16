North Carolina vs. Kentucky NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

The North Carolina Tarheels will face the Kentucky Wildcats from State Farm Arena at 5:30 ET Saturday evening. North Carolina is listed as 1.5-point favorites, and the total is at 165.5 points what is the best bet from Atlanta? Keep reading for our North Carolina vs. Kentucky prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

667 North Carolina Tarheels (-1.5) at 668 Kentucky Wildcats (+1.5); o/u 165.5

5:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 16, 2023

State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

North Carolina vs. Kentucky Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing Kentucky when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

North Carolina Tarheels Notes

North Carolina dropped to 7-2 after losing to the UConn Huskies on December 5th at MSG. Armando Bacot recorded a double-double in the loss scoring 13 points and tailing 13 boards. The Tarheels will look to bounce back against UK on Saturday from Atlanta.

Kentucky Wildcats Notes

Kentucky moved to 7-2 after beating Penn 81-66 last Saturday. Aaron Bradshaw recorded a double-double in the win scoring 17 points and securing 11 boards. Bradshaw is a five-star freshman who will give the Wildcats great depth as he is just getting into a groove coming off a foot injury that kept him on the sidelines until December 2nd.

North Carolina vs. Kentucky CBB Betting Trends

UNC is 2-3 ATS in its last 5 games.

Kentucky is 3-2 SU in its last 5 games against North Carolina.

The total has gone over in 7 of the last 10 games for the Wildcats.

North Carolina vs. Kentucky CBB Prediction:

North Carolina looks to bounce back from their loss at MSG, while Kentucky seeks their second win a row.

Take the Over here. This is a high total, but I don’t think it is high enough. Both teams love to run, off a make or miss. Kentucky is great behind the arc making nearly 11 3’s per game. The Heels have more than capable shooters themselves with the likes of RJ Davis, Cormac Ryan and Harrison Ingram. This is going to be showcase of offensive talent from Atlanta on Saturday night. Over is the play.

North Carolina vs. Kentucky College Hoops Prediction: Over 165.5