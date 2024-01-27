Close Menu
    NCAAB Articles

    North Carolina vs. Florida State NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

    North Carolina vs. Florida State

    The Florida State Seminoles will host the North Carolina from the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center at 2:00 ET on Saturday afternoon. The Tarheels are listed as 7.0-point road favorites, and the total is at 153.5 points what is the best play from Tallahassee? Keep reading for our North Carolina vs. Florida State prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    659 North Carolina Tarheels (-7.0) at 660 Florida State Seminoles (+7.0); o/u 153.5

    2:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 27, 2024

    Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, Tallahassee, FL

    North Carolina vs. Florida State Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing Florida State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    North Carolina Tarheels Notes

    North Carolina won their 9th game in a row after defeating Wake Forest by 21 points on January 22nd. RJ Davis had a massive game, scoring 36 points on 14/23 from the floor. UNC looks to keep their winning ways going as they hit the road to face FSU.

    Florida State Seminoles Notes

    Florida State improved to 12-7 after their latest victory against Syracuse this past Tuesday. Jamir Watkins scored 27 points and 11 rebounds versus the Orange. FSU looks for its biggest win of the season as they host the Tarheels.

    North Carolina is 5-0 ATS in their last 5 road games.

    Florida State is 4-5-1 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The total has gone over in 7 of the last 10 games for the Seminoles.

    North Carolina vs. Florida State CBB Prediction:

    North Carolina looks for their 10th straight victory, while FSU is in search of consecutive wins.

    Take the Tarheels. UNC is playing as well as anybody in the country during this current winning streak. They have been as dominant on both ends of the floor and I don’t see anything changing against a Florida State team that is mediocre. Tar Heels continue to roll on Saturday.

    North Carolina vs. Florida State College Hoops Prediction: North Carolina -7

    Related Posts

